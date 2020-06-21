347 S Walnut St

Amenities

East Boise 2 Bed 1.5 Bath!

Welcome home to this wonderful 2 bed 1.5 bathroom townhome-style apartment in Boise. Conveniently located across from Municipal Park, close to the Boise Greenbelt. This is a great located with lots of mature landscaping. There is onsite laundry and plenty of parking!



Property Amenities:

Across from Municipal Park and the Boise Greenbelt

Onsite laundry

Lots of parking!



Resident Responsible For:

Electricity & Gas



Pet Policy:

No Pets. Companion/Service animals ONLY with proper documentation.



Disclaimer: We believe this information to be reliable, however, should not be relied on solely in making rental decision. Square footage, unit photos and listed amenities are based on similar units and not always the exact unit available. All available units are subject to be rented until holding deposit is paid. All availability dates are not guaranteed and subject to change.