2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House in the North End - Charming two bedroom one bath home in the North End of Boise. Fully fenced backyard with a detached garage. Close to downtown and the foothills. Available for immediate occupancy for $1395 a month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Contact Tillie at (208) 861-5198. Windemere Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE4925263)