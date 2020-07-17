All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 AM

1617 S. Colorado Ave

1617 Colorado Avenue · (208) 314-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1617 Colorado Avenue, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 12

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Located just off Broadway, this lovely home is close to all that downtown Boise has to offer.

Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you open the front door with a nice open floor plan. The kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space! All bedrooms and office (the office can be used as a bedroom as well) are located upstairs and have ample closet size. The master bedroom offers its own private bathroom and covered balcony.

This home offers a small fenced in backyard divides the house from the detached 2 car garage. Tenant does take care of the lawn care.

Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.

**No pets**No smoking**Tenant pays all utilities** Washer/Dryer included**Renters Liability insurance is required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**
Disclaimer: Aloha Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, the security deposit is paid with certified funds, and the lease is executed. Applications are on a first-come-first-serve. We will notify you via email or phone call when we have begun processing your application. We cannot guarantee your place in line. If you do not receive a prompt phone call after you submit an application, it may be because there are already pending applications on the property, the property has already been rented, or if the application requirements/instructions were not followed. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. Listed rents include a $10 discount for going 'Green' (paperless) with Aloha Property Management.

Amenities: 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 story, Office, no pets, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Microwave, hardwood floors, AC, Living Room, gas fireplace, WD included, Patio, no smoking, 2 Car Detached Garage, Covered Balcony, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 S. Colorado Ave have any available units?
1617 S. Colorado Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 S. Colorado Ave have?
Some of 1617 S. Colorado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 S. Colorado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1617 S. Colorado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 S. Colorado Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1617 S. Colorado Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1617 S. Colorado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1617 S. Colorado Ave offers parking.
Does 1617 S. Colorado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 S. Colorado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 S. Colorado Ave have a pool?
No, 1617 S. Colorado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1617 S. Colorado Ave have accessible units?
No, 1617 S. Colorado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 S. Colorado Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 S. Colorado Ave has units with dishwashers.
