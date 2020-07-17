1617 S. Colorado Ave

Amenities

Located just off Broadway, this lovely home is close to all that downtown Boise has to offer.



Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you open the front door with a nice open floor plan. The kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space! All bedrooms and office (the office can be used as a bedroom as well) are located upstairs and have ample closet size. The master bedroom offers its own private bathroom and covered balcony.



This home offers a small fenced in backyard divides the house from the detached 2 car garage. Tenant does take care of the lawn care.



Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.



**No pets**No smoking**Tenant pays all utilities** Washer/Dryer included**Renters Liability insurance is required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**

Disclaimer: Aloha Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, the security deposit is paid with certified funds, and the lease is executed. Applications are on a first-come-first-serve. We will notify you via email or phone call when we have begun processing your application. We cannot guarantee your place in line. If you do not receive a prompt phone call after you submit an application, it may be because there are already pending applications on the property, the property has already been rented, or if the application requirements/instructions were not followed. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. Listed rents include a $10 discount for going 'Green' (paperless) with Aloha Property Management.



Amenities: 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 story, Office, no pets, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Microwave, hardwood floors, AC, Living Room, gas fireplace, WD included, Patio, no smoking, 2 Car Detached Garage, Covered Balcony, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account