Boise, ID
1606 N. 22nd St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:28 AM

1606 N. 22nd St.

1606 North 22nd Street · (208) 314-8713
Boise
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Luxury Places
Location

1606 North 22nd Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1706 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This is a must see house, amazing Boise North End home is a unique cottage located near Elm Grove park, close to down town, schools and so much more!! A rare find in the North End.

Walk into your new home with updated flooring, a wood burning fireplace in the living room for those cozy chilly nights, traditional dining room, bathroom and one of the three bedrooms on the main floor. This home has been renovated to include a full master suite, bathroom, and spacious walk-in closet upstairs with a sitting room for extra space. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and gas stove.

The basement offers the laundry room with brand new washer/dryer and the other bedroom with its own private bathroom. Enjoy the east facing covered patio and master flower garden. Features a separate garage and carport along with additional storage shed.

This home is a must see!! Call Aloha Property Management to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.

**Tenants responsible for all utilities & lawn care**No Pets**No Smoking**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance required**

Amenities: 3 bed, 3 Bath, Ceiling Fan, Basement, Kitchen, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, refrigerator, Dining Area, Storage Room, Walk-in Closets, Living Room, gas fireplace, Covered Patio, Fenced Yard, sprinkler system, AC, Gas Heat, No Pets, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 N. 22nd St. have any available units?
1606 N. 22nd St. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 N. 22nd St. have?
Some of 1606 N. 22nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 N. 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1606 N. 22nd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 N. 22nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 1606 N. 22nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1606 N. 22nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1606 N. 22nd St. does offer parking.
Does 1606 N. 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 N. 22nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 N. 22nd St. have a pool?
No, 1606 N. 22nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1606 N. 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 1606 N. 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 N. 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 N. 22nd St. has units with dishwashers.
