1606 N. 22nd St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

This is a must see house, amazing Boise North End home is a unique cottage located near Elm Grove park, close to down town, schools and so much more!! A rare find in the North End.



Walk into your new home with updated flooring, a wood burning fireplace in the living room for those cozy chilly nights, traditional dining room, bathroom and one of the three bedrooms on the main floor. This home has been renovated to include a full master suite, bathroom, and spacious walk-in closet upstairs with a sitting room for extra space. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and gas stove.



The basement offers the laundry room with brand new washer/dryer and the other bedroom with its own private bathroom. Enjoy the east facing covered patio and master flower garden. Features a separate garage and carport along with additional storage shed.



This home is a must see!! Call Aloha Property Management to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.



**Tenants responsible for all utilities & lawn care**No Pets**No Smoking**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters Insurance required**



