1438 North Bluff Place - 201
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1438 North Bluff Place - 201

1438 North Bluff Place · No Longer Available
Location

1438 North Bluff Place, Boise, ID 83706
Central Rim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.
Location is King! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car garage situated in the Beautiful Boise Bench area, this property gives you all the beauty that the valley has to offer. In addition, it's only a few minute's drive from downtown or the freeway for easy access anywhere. Feel welcomed home every time you arrive in this, bright, and airy home. You will have more opportunities to live your life by design and it's right outside your door.

~Nearby Destinations
~Boise River
~Boise State University
~Kathryn Albertson Park
~Ann Morison Park
~Julia Davis Park
~Zoo Boise
~Boise Art Museum

~Schools
~South Jr High
~Borah High School

~Other
~Application Fee $30 per Adult
~Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
~No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 have any available units?
1438 North Bluff Place - 201 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 have?
Some of 1438 North Bluff Place - 201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1438 North Bluff Place - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 is not pet friendly.
Does 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 does offer parking.
Does 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 have a pool?
No, 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 have accessible units?
No, 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 North Bluff Place - 201 has units with dishwashers.
