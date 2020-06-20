1438 North Bluff Place - 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493.

Location is King! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car garage situated in the Beautiful Boise Bench area, this property gives you all the beauty that the valley has to offer. In addition, it's only a few minute's drive from downtown or the freeway for easy access anywhere. Feel welcomed home every time you arrive in this, bright, and airy home. You will have more opportunities to live your life by design and it's right outside your door.



~Nearby Destinations

~Boise River

~Boise State University

~Kathryn Albertson Park

~Ann Morison Park

~Julia Davis Park

~Zoo Boise

~Boise Art Museum



~Schools

~South Jr High

~Borah High School



~Other

~Application Fee $30 per Adult

~Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

~No Pets