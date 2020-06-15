Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of natural light, gas fireplace, large master room with master bath, master also has a very good sized walk-in closet with built in shelves! The open kitchen makes great for entertaining, large patio and fenced back yard! Owner pays water/sewer/trash; Tenant pays Power/Gas; HOA maintains lawncare. Home has forced air (gas heating), central air, ceiling fans in both bedrooms & living room.



Occupied through 04/30/20; tours will be schedule after residents vacate.



Schools include: Horizon Elementary, Fairmont Middle, & Capital High.



Small dogs are permitted with additional fees/deposits.



To apply please visit www.dspropertymgt.com



No Cats Allowed



