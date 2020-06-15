All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 10532 W Palazzo Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
10532 W Palazzo Ln
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:59 AM

10532 W Palazzo Ln

10532 West Palazzo Lane · (208) 794-7613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

10532 West Palazzo Lane, Boise, ID 83704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10532 W Palazzo Ln · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
10532 W Palazzo Ln Available 05/05/20 Spacious 2bed/2bath + Attached Garage ~ Available 5/5/20 - Spacious 2bed/2bath, 1,137 sq/ft, 2 car garage, includes all appliances (washer/dryer as well!) for convenient move-in! This home is perfect, plenty of natural light, gas fireplace, large master room with master bath, master also has a very good sized walk-in closet with built in shelves! The open kitchen makes great for entertaining, large patio and fenced back yard! Owner pays water/sewer/trash; Tenant pays Power/Gas; HOA maintains lawncare. Home has forced air (gas heating), central air, ceiling fans in both bedrooms & living room.

Occupied through 04/30/20; tours will be schedule after residents vacate.

Schools include: Horizon Elementary, Fairmont Middle, & Capital High.

Small dogs are permitted with additional fees/deposits.

To apply please visit www.dspropertymgt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4748454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10532 W Palazzo Ln have any available units?
10532 W Palazzo Ln has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 10532 W Palazzo Ln have?
Some of 10532 W Palazzo Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10532 W Palazzo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10532 W Palazzo Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10532 W Palazzo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10532 W Palazzo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10532 W Palazzo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10532 W Palazzo Ln does offer parking.
Does 10532 W Palazzo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10532 W Palazzo Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10532 W Palazzo Ln have a pool?
No, 10532 W Palazzo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10532 W Palazzo Ln have accessible units?
No, 10532 W Palazzo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10532 W Palazzo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10532 W Palazzo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10532 W Palazzo Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity