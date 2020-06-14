Apartment List
/
IA
/
ankeny
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Ankeny, IA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ankeny renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$756
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
980 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Ankeny
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
East
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Meredith
3 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
East Village
8 Units Available
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
3 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Village
9 Units Available
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$1,033
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lower Beaver
2 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Village
1 Unit Available
700 Grand Ave Unit 3303
700 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1440 sqft
700 Grand Ave Unit 3303 Available 06/15/20 Downtown Marriott Penthouse 2bed 2bath Condo - Executive Penthouse Condo with superb views of Downtown Des Moines including views of the EMC building, HUB Tower, Principal Park and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Union Park
1 Unit Available
1804 E 14th St
1804 East 14th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
Come and enjoy this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for rent. You will enjoy the tall ceilings, open living room area, dining and large kitchen. Backyard is fenced in for privacy. Basement is open for storage and has washer/dryer hookup.
Results within 10 miles of Ankeny
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Downtown Des Moines
30 Units Available
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1416 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
$
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
$
East Village
1 Unit Available
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
$
Grimes
13 Units Available
Meadowlark Place
1250 Southeast 11th Street, Grimes, IA
1 Bedroom
$868
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadowlark Place in Grimes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
21 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
Studio
$795
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1087 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Woodland Heights
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
954 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Downtown Des Moines
9 Units Available
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$860
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
905 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Ankeny, IA

Welcome to Ankeny, a friendly Iowa town with a lot to offer in terms of apartments rental options. Now let’s start sifting through these classifieds so we can find you the home of your dreams!

Ankeny is located about 10 miles north of Des Moines and is largely considered a suburb of the city. Ankeny’s primary industry is centered on the John Deere plant located in the southwest portion of town. Additionally, many Ankeny residents commute to the economic center of Des Moines for work.

Ankeny is very suburban in the sense that it has seen a lot of development in the past 50 or so years. There’s a small historical district located in the city center, with a few mom and pop type shops and older homes, but the majority of the city has been developed since the 1960s. This means that there are plenty of newer apartment complexes, condominiums and townhomes for your renting pleasure. It also means that most of your shopping, dining and nightlife will happen in big box stores and chain restaurants located in the malls and shopping centers of Ankeny. Don’t fret, though! If you’re looking for independently owned shops and restaurants, you’re just a 15-minute drive from Des Moines.

The center of town is located at the intersection of Ankeny Boulevard and 1st Street. These two roads divide the town into quadrants, with each quadrant having its own unique character. The type of rental you want will probably determine which section of town you end up in.

The southern portions of town are where you’ll see some of the older 1960s development. Affordable apartment complexes and the occasional rental home are typically what you’ll find available. The southeastern portion of town generally has more rentals, but you can find the odd apartment on the west side, as well. Two bedroom properties in this area tend to range from $500-$700 per month.

There’s plenty of newer development in the northern part of town. Here, you’ll find a lot of townhomes, newer apartment complexes and condominiums, particularly in the area around Saylorville Lake. Many of these newer apartments offer great amenities, including swimming pools, gyms and clubhouses. Additionally, these developments will usually offer more in the way of flexible leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent. Two bedrooms in the north skew on the slightly more expensive side than southern rentals, generally ranging from $600-$800.

You shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a pet-friendly apartment in Ankeny, either. Though some rentals may have limitations on the number or size of pets, you can frequently find apartments that will accept furry friends of all kinds. Remember to ask your landlord prior to signing the lease to avoid any hairy situations (sorry, we couldn’t resist).

So welcome to Ankeny, dear Internet renter! Enjoy all the suburban comforts this Des Moines area city has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ankeny, IA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ankeny renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Ankeny 1 BedroomsAnkeny 2 BedroomsAnkeny 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnkeny 3 BedroomsAnkeny Accessible Apartments
Ankeny Apartments with BalconyAnkeny Apartments with GarageAnkeny Apartments with GymAnkeny Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnkeny Apartments with Parking
Ankeny Apartments with PoolAnkeny Apartments with Washer-DryerAnkeny Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnkeny Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University