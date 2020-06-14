39 Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA with gym
The creator of the largest cheese sculpture ever (925 pound cheddar cheese block!), Sarah Kaufmann, lives in Waukee. She is also known to carve blocks of cheddar in the likenesses of some celebrities including Jay Leno, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer. Now, let's get to know the "Cheese Lady's" hometown!
Waukee is a small city in Iowa which was first given the name Shirley but later on was changed to Waukee, derived from Milwaukee, Wisconsin (a sister city in name, as you may say). Recently the Real Estate Blog Movoto named Waukee the best place in the state of Iowa in January 2014. The 81 cities in Iowa with a population of over 5,000 were ranked based on the following criteria: crime rate, cost of living, unemployment, high school diploma attainment rate as well as home value, rental pricing and median household value. The city was ranked number one not just because the famous MLB player, Hal Manders, is a notable local however, this is based on the city's A+ ranking in education both for being the fastest growing school district in the state and having 95 percent high school diploma attainment rate which also explains the 4.2 percent of unemployment rate.
Waukee is located within the Dallas County and is 14 miles West of Des Moines, Iowa (center to center) and 109 miles east of Omaha, Nebraska. Relatively a 15-45 minute round trip travel to and from the capital city (Des Moines), depending on the mode of transportation. It is located within the Dallas County and a part of the Des Moines metro area with a population of 13,790 based on the 2010 Census. The city has something for everyone and is conveniently near to schools, a zoo, to museums, local recreational parks, large arena or event centers, upscale shopping and dining facilities. The city offers a multitude of recreational activities like hiking and biking that you may enjoy all year round. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Waukee renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.