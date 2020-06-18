180 80th St #106

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

First Class Town Home! 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Near Jordan Creek/ $500 rent credit. - So many things to say about this town home. You'll find extras throughout. Brand new carpet, stainless steel appliances, 9' lofty ceilings, and two living room/flex spaces on each floor. This unique floor plan has 3 bedrooms up with over-sized master, loft and laundry. The main floor has a conversation island finished in granite. You have brilliant amounts of southern exposure sunlight coming in. Outside, enjoy a private double driveway, fenced patio space, and 2 car garage.

Such a fabulous location near Jordan Creek Mall, movies, restaurants, bike paths, Wells Fargo, aquatic center and schools.

$500 rent credit if moved in by May 1st.



Pets allowed per owner approval. $350 Pet security deposit and $35 total pet rent.



To receive updates by text message when new homes are listed text "NEW" to 88131.



Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.



Goodall Properties, LLC

www.GoodallProperties.com

3233 Ashworth Rd

Waukee, IA 50263

515-978-1773

Licensed In Iowa



(RLNE5655669)