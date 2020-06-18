All apartments in West Des Moines
180 80th St #106

180 80th Street · (515) 978-1773 ext. 2
Location

180 80th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 180 80th St #106 · Avail. now

$1,560

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
First Class Town Home! 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Near Jordan Creek/ $500 rent credit. - So many things to say about this town home. You'll find extras throughout. Brand new carpet, stainless steel appliances, 9' lofty ceilings, and two living room/flex spaces on each floor. This unique floor plan has 3 bedrooms up with over-sized master, loft and laundry. The main floor has a conversation island finished in granite. You have brilliant amounts of southern exposure sunlight coming in. Outside, enjoy a private double driveway, fenced patio space, and 2 car garage.
Such a fabulous location near Jordan Creek Mall, movies, restaurants, bike paths, Wells Fargo, aquatic center and schools.
$500 rent credit if moved in by May 1st.

Pets allowed per owner approval. $350 Pet security deposit and $35 total pet rent.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5655669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

