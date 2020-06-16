All apartments in West Des Moines
Find more places like 1455 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Des Moines, IA
/
1455 20th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1455 20th Street

1455 20th Street · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1455 20th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1455 20th Street · Avail. Aug 17

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1455 20th Street Available 08/17/20 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a finished lower level in West Des Moines. The living room has vaulted ceilings with a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has a patio door that opens to a large deck overlooking the backyard. The lower level is a great bonus room with a connecting half bath. This house has very easy interstate access and is next to an existing green space. All the appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Please No smoking and No pets.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures, and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE4035300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 20th Street have any available units?
1455 20th Street has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
Is 1455 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1455 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1455 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Des Moines.
Does 1455 20th Street offer parking?
No, 1455 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1455 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1455 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 20th Street have a pool?
No, 1455 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1455 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 1455 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1455 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1455 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1455 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1455 20th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50266
92 West
1770 92nd St.
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Robin Hill
2000 Westown Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Similar Pages

West Des Moines 1 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 Bedrooms
West Des Moines Apartments with BalconyWest Des Moines Apartments with Parking
West Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity