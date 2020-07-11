Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$905
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$850
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1355 SE Florence Drive #512
1355 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
968 sqft
1355 SE Florence Drive #512 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in Waukee - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has a 1 car detached garage. The condo is conveniently off University in a secure access building.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Grant Park
1720 SE La Grant Pkwy
1720 SE La Grant Parkway, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath top floor condo - Property Id: 298040 Like New Open Concept Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo on Second (Top) Level Perfect for roommates, a couple, or a small family with one child Dining Room and Kitchen Living Room with Gas

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Windfield
570 Carefree Lane
570 Carefree Lane, Waukee, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1919 sqft
570 Carefree Lane Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SCHOOLS!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Windfield
Kettlestone Heights Townhomes
2348 SE Parkview Crossing Dr, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE WITH COMPLETION OF A 13-MONTH LEASE. • 1,500 square foot, 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath Two Story townhome. • The highly coveted Kettlestone Waukee location with many local amenities. • 2 car garage with Pine 1"x4 'I baseboards.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stratford Crossing Townhomes
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
391 NE Satinwood
391 Northeast Satinwood, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1120 sqft
391 NE Satinwood Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Townhome in Waukee - This newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Waukee has a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
1320 SE Florence Dr
1320 Florence Drive, Waukee, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
995 sqft
***12 months rent free after successfully satisfying the first 11 months of rent payments!** Spacious upper level 2 Bdr 2 bath Condo for Rent. 1320 SE Florence Dr Unit 16 Waukee, Iowa 50263. This is an upper-floor 995 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
10 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$925
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001
8610 Ep True Parkway, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1438 sqft
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 Available 08/31/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - This 2 bedroom townhome in West Des Moines has a 2 car attached garage. The living room area features a gas fireplace and overlooks the large dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
753 NE Macey Way
753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1388 sqft
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
2179 Ridgeview Circle
2179 Ridgeview Circle, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Excellent Townhouse, Even Better Location 2179 Ridgeview Cir, Clive, IA 50325 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1999 Sq Footage: 1246 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9055 Coneflower Drive #114
9055 Coneflower Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1480 sqft
9055 Coneflower Drive #114 Available 08/14/20 WAUKEE SIDE OF WEST DES MOINES! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9140 Greenspire Drive #117
9140 Greenspire Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1557 sqft
$500 off first months rent!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - $500 off first month's rent!! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in West Des Moines has it all! 2 car attached garage with a locker room area when you enter.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15598 Buena Vista Lane
15598 Buena Vista Lane, Clive, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1419 sqft
15598 Buena Vista Lane Available 09/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Clive - This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Clive area has two master suits. Both bedrooms are fitted with there own private bathrooms as well as walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Waukee
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$898
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$945
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.

