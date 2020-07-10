/
apartments with washer dryer
39 Apartments for rent in Altoona, IA with washer-dryer
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$944
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Altoona
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
906 Washington Avenue Southeast
906 Washington Avenue Southeast, Bondurant, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
805 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom coming available on the first floor in mid-June. This is a rare mid-late month listing, you do not want to miss this opportunity! Photos of similar layout and finishes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive
1903 Southeast Clover Ridge Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1951 sqft
1903 SE Clover Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ankeny - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage. The entry area opens to a large office/bedroom with French doors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1125 Flagstone Ln
1125 Flagstone Ln, Pleasant Hill, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
1125 Flagstone Ln Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Pleasant Hill - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Pleasant Hill has a 2 car attached garage and deck located on the front of the home.
Results within 10 miles of Altoona
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
30 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Randolph
200 4th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$772
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A restored historical building. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, WiFi community spaces, and a grand restored lobby. Apartments offer in-unit washer and dryers, black appliances, large historic windows, and designer cabinetry.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$746
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Des Moines
7th St Brownstones
325 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1559 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7th St Brownstones in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
51 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1445 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1381 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
East Village
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$966
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,281
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
East Village
Velocity
200 Des Moines Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Velocity, our community of gorgeous apartments in the East Village neighborhood of Des Moines, IA. Just minutes away from downtown, our studio or 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you live right at home!
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$883
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,062
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,186
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$917
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
911 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
18 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
The Parker at Seventh
615 Park St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
727 sqft
Downtown apartments with views of the Des Moines skyline. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and microwaves. Cable television included. Community area with Wi-Fi. Close to public transportation.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
3 Units Available
East Village
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,381
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
26 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
Des Moines Building
405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$875
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Des Moines Building in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
202 Units Available
East Village
District at 6th
201 Southeast 6th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1052 sqft
In-person & virtual tour options now available! District @ 6th is Des Moines' newest and best apartment community.
1 of 12
Last updated February 6 at 12:49pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Des Moines
14Forty
1440 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14Forty in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Des Moines
400 E Locust St #216
400 Locust Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SoHo Loft Available in the Heart of East Village - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Luxury Loft Move In Ready! About The Soho Lofts SoHo Lofts - These great lofts are located on the landscaped Village Green courtyard, and offers a Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen,
