apartments with pool
45 Apartments for rent in Waukee, IA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Hemingway
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
941 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$905
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1354 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$850
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
1150 SE Olson Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1229 sqft
Great location, just minutes from Waukee High School, Centennial Park, and Jethro's BBQ. Apartments feature quartz countertops, washers and dryers and 9-foot ceilings. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grills and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Waukee
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
$
10 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$898
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$925
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1415 sqft
A modern community located near the park and area schools. Tucked into a residential area. These homes are larger with ample storage and nine-foot ceilings. On-site pool, fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Waukee
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
360 at Jordan West
360 Bridgewood Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$800
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1155 sqft
Limited-time special: Receive $350 off your first full months rent when you apply immediately after touring!* *Details apply. Please contact us for more information. Live life fully. Live life 360.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
15 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$950
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1051 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$838
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1262 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$898
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$679
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$728
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$938
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1434 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
29 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1283 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1839 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$776
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1480 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
14 Units Available
BelleMeade Apartments
204 S 64th St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1445 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Jordan Creek Town Center. Updated interiors with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Available furnished. Outstanding amenities include a dog park, 24-hour gym and a pool. Internet cafe and garage available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Colonial Village
1340 42nd St, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$755
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1400 sqft
Nestled into a garden-like area, this pet-friendly community is only minutes from parks and schools. On-site amenities include a dog park, tennis court, fitness center and large pool. Each apartment features walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$912
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Broadmoor at Jordan Creek
6565 Wistful Vista Dr, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$900
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1215 sqft
Broadmoor with Jordan Creek will provide you the best of West Des Moines living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will define luxury.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$865
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$840
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
947 sqft
Just minutes from area schools and freeways. On-site fitness center, pool and lots of green space. Pet-friendly community. Spacious floor plans that offer a fireplace and walk-in closets. Washers and dryers provided.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
792 sqft
A quiet community that's close to area schools and parks with woodland surrounding it. On-site fitness center, pool, sundeck and playground provided. Easy access to area amenities. Spacious interiors with sliding glass doors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
Contact for Availability
Sierra Pointe
7171 Woodland Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1230 sqft
Experience convenient community amenities on this pet-friendly property, including a heated saltwater pool, pet spa and heated underground parking. Features in-unit front loading washer and dryer and oversized windows. Close to I-80 and Peony Park.
