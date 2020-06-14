Apartment List
140 Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA with garage

Urbandale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$720
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
897 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1299 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
Studio
$649
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1009 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
1 Unit Available
Ashford Ridge
3650 Patricia Dr, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashford Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
4308 153rd Place
4308 153rd Place, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1444 sqft
4308 153rd Place Available 08/30/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner lot Townhome in Urbandale - This corner lot 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with an attached 2 car garage is located in a quiet Urbandale development.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
15215 Townsend Ave
15215 Townsend Avenue, Urbandale, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
15215 Townsend Ave Available 08/14/20 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome (Furnished option available for $1575 a month) - 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Urbandale. 2 Car Attached Garage.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Karen Acres
1 Unit Available
2813 77th Street
2813 77th Street, Urbandale, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2200 sqft
Beautiful ranch style home in Urbandale sitting next to Karen Acres Park entrance. This home is located in a quiet, well established neighborhood.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7705 RIDGEMONT DR
7705 Ridgemont Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
3 BEDROOM URBANDALE - Property Id: 300579 GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SPLIT FOYER HOME-MOVE IN READY! LARGE DECK OFF KITCHEN AREA WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
8307 Brookview Place
8307 Brookview Drive, Urbandale, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1327 sqft
- 2 Car Attached Garage - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included - Snow Removal Included - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite Countertops - Pet Friendly 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
Results within 1 mile of Urbandale
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
East
4 Units Available
Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes
5719 NW 57th Ave, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Johnston Gardens Apartment Homes in Johnston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$647
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
724 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Beaverdale
13 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
982 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1484 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest
1 Unit Available
10320 Norfolk Dr #4
10320 Norfolk Dr, Johnston, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
10320 Norfolk Dr #4 Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Johnston. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the 2nd floor. The home features an open concept living space with the kitchen connected to the eat-in dining area and living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
2210 Country Club Blvd
2210 Country Club Boulevard, Clive, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2534 sqft
2210 Country Club Blvd Available 07/15/20 Executive Home - 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Home in Country Club - This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a 3 car attached garage and a finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Merle Hay
1 Unit Available
4128 55th St
4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1091 sqft
4128 55th St Available 06/19/20 Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with bonus shower in partially finished basement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
250 NW 10th St
250 NW 10th St, Waukee, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Grimes
1 Unit Available
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609
3600 Southeast Glenstone Drive, Grimes, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1614 sqft
3600 SE Glenstone Drive #609 Available 04/10/20 OVER 1700 FINISHED SQFT!! 3 Bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Urbandale
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
East
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1403 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
15 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
Studio
$870
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1135 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Urbandale, IA

Urbandale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

