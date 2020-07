Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym game room parking pool e-payments garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Newer, luxury, Urbandale construction! Enjoy the benefits of living off the beaten path without sacrificing the conveniences of the city! Featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms with comfortable amenities like quartz countertops, black appliances, a washer and dryer in every apartment home, private balconies, free wireless internet and more! Don’t forget to ask about our private, heated garages! We’re located in the Waukee School District, right off of Meredith and 142nd. Everything you need is within minutes – Jordan Creek shopping and dining, Target, Starbucks, Hy-Vee and Trader Joe’s, two golf courses, go-karts, an indoor trampoline park and much more!