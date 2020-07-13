Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry accepts section 8 coffee bar e-payments key fob access package receiving smoke-free community

The convenience of downtown living is right outside your doorstep at Vine Street Lofts. With its proximity to the Court Avenue District, Principal Park, Downtown Farmer’s Market, a variety of festivals, the Civic Center and downtown’s skywalk, Vine Street Lofts is a unique community you will want to call home. Offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom living spaces in Downtown Des Moines, Vine Street Lofts features front row views of the scenic riverfront, beautiful community courtyard, heated underground parking and generous closet space. Enjoy the convenience of urban living and the appeal of modern home designs.