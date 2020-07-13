All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:09 AM

Vine Street Lofts

101 2nd Ave · (515) 219-7718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Downtown Des Moines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 518 · Avail. now

$978

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$1,065

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,170

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vine Street Lofts.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
The convenience of downtown living is right outside your doorstep at Vine Street Lofts. With its proximity to the Court Avenue District, Principal Park, Downtown Farmer’s Market, a variety of festivals, the Civic Center and downtown’s skywalk, Vine Street Lofts is a unique community you will want to call home. Offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom living spaces in Downtown Des Moines, Vine Street Lofts features front row views of the scenic riverfront, beautiful community courtyard, heated underground parking and generous closet space. Enjoy the convenience of urban living and the appeal of modern home designs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per adult
Deposit: $300 all units
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Must be a service animal
Parking Details: Optional garage parking.
Storage Details: Bicycles allowed in garage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vine Street Lofts have any available units?
Vine Street Lofts has 4 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Vine Street Lofts have?
Some of Vine Street Lofts's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vine Street Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Vine Street Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vine Street Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Vine Street Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Vine Street Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Vine Street Lofts offers parking.
Does Vine Street Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vine Street Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vine Street Lofts have a pool?
No, Vine Street Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Vine Street Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Vine Street Lofts has accessible units.
Does Vine Street Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vine Street Lofts has units with dishwashers.

