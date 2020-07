Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving accessible business center conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal pool table sauna smoke-free community

Reintroduce balance into downtown living at Soll Apartments. Located within walking distance of downtown Des Moines and the Western Gateway, you can experience the best of the city’s culture while taking life at your own pace. Soll is a welcome retreat from the hustle of the workday or the excitement of an evening downtown. Relax in the whirlpool spa, take a drink up to the rooftop patio, or just take it easy in your apartment. With quiet wall technology, 9-foot ceilings, and private patios, Soll apartments are the perfect setting for a lazy morning or quiet night in.