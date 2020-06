Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

1817 13th Street Available 07/01/20 Ranch Style Two Bedroom Home - This charming ranch style home has an open floor plan that leads out onto an enclosed patio.



Updated kitchen with:

-countertops

-cabinets

-stainless steel appliances

-new flooring



Two full size bedrooms with closets. One completely updated bathroom with:

-new flooring

-new vanity



Carpeted bedrooms & living room. Basement comes with washer/dryer hook ups & has plenty of room for storage!



Generous front yard and back yard for dogs or a family. Located on a quiet street, central location and near the trails!



