407 Frank St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Three story East End home plus basement! - Beautiful home with lots of original wood floors and woodwork on East End. First floor features large living room with decorative fireplace, full dining room, and large kitchen with built-in benches for a corner breakfast nook. Second floor has two big bedrooms, full bath, and small additional room usually used as a home office space. Third floor is one large living space that could serve as a large bedroom, and a half bath. Basement (yes, there is also a basement) has finished family room and large, clean laundry/furnace/storage room.



Central air plus an extra air unit (coming soon) to keep the third floor cool.



Detached 1-car garage sits in the woodsy backyard, with large brick patio perfect for gathering.



No smoking; NO CATS AND NO DOGS. 12-month lease required. We do charge an application fee of $40 per adult to check background, references, and credit. Rent is $1300; security deposit is $1300. Tenant responsible for gas, water, and electric.



NOTE: If you are seeing this ad anywhere other than CrowlPropertyManagement.com, information may be inaccurate or outdated, as we do not control any postings of third-party sites. We do NOT advertise on Facebook or Craigslist.



No Pets Allowed



