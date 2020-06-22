All apartments in Council Bluffs
407 Frank St

407 Frank Street · (712) 322-2504
Location

407 Frank Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 407 Frank St · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three story East End home plus basement! - Beautiful home with lots of original wood floors and woodwork on East End. First floor features large living room with decorative fireplace, full dining room, and large kitchen with built-in benches for a corner breakfast nook. Second floor has two big bedrooms, full bath, and small additional room usually used as a home office space. Third floor is one large living space that could serve as a large bedroom, and a half bath. Basement (yes, there is also a basement) has finished family room and large, clean laundry/furnace/storage room.

Central air plus an extra air unit (coming soon) to keep the third floor cool.

Detached 1-car garage sits in the woodsy backyard, with large brick patio perfect for gathering.

No smoking; NO CATS AND NO DOGS. 12-month lease required. We do charge an application fee of $40 per adult to check background, references, and credit. Rent is $1300; security deposit is $1300. Tenant responsible for gas, water, and electric.

NOTE: If you are seeing this ad anywhere other than CrowlPropertyManagement.com, information may be inaccurate or outdated, as we do not control any postings of third-party sites. We do NOT advertise on Facebook or Craigslist.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

