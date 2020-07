Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage media room volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park e-payments green community internet access

River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments. What's more, River Park Apartments offer community features including: two swimming pools, resident movie theatre and billiards room, state of the art fitness center along with sand and volleyball courts.