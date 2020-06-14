/
furnished apartments
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Council Bluffs, IA
The West End
13 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Old Market
36 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Blackstone
6 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$755
1042 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viewhouse in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Omaha
10 Units Available
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,006
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,010
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
1 Unit Available
104 S 36th St
104 South 36th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Gorgeous Condo walking distance Blackstone/Midtown - Property Id: 98303 A Beautiful 3 bedroom condo located a block from the Blackstone District and walking distance to Midtown.
Dundee
1 Unit Available
820 N 46th St #4
820 N 46th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
All Furnished One Bedroom in Dundee with Short Term Available!! - Located only minutes to interstate access, Clarkson College, Creighton University and UNMC! This charming community features controlled access entry and a beautiful front courtyard to
Gifford Park
1 Unit Available
3129 California St
3129 California Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located right off of Cuming St. Easy access to the interstate within minutes away from Down Town. This spacious town home has been fully updated throughout.
Pacific - Leavenworth
1 Unit Available
821 S 42nd St
821 South 42nd Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1536 sqft
Furnished Rental Near UNMC - Property Id: 180740 Super close to UNMC! Fully Furnished, new furniture and bedding. Very clean! Private parking! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180740 Property Id 180740 (RLNE5479902)
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.
21 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Maple Village
9 Units Available
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
6 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
