the west end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM
132 Apartments for rent in The West End, Council Bluffs, IA
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Broadmoor at River's Edge
4141 Rivers Edge, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
$990
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1161 sqft
Broadmoor at River's Edge is located at 4141 River's Edge Pkwy Council Bluffs, IA and is managed by Broadmoor Development, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St, Council Bluffs, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1135 sqft
River Park offers downtown living without the hassle. River Park Apartments puts you minutes from downtown Omaha and Creighton University. Within the gated community, you can live in any of our spacious studio, one, or two bedroom apartments.
Results within 1 mile of The West End
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,395
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$800
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harney Street Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
36 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$877
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
44 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$860
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Last updated July 6 at 02:42pm
7 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,082
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,182
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Last updated October 31 at 06:21pm
7 Units Available
Skinner Macaroni Lofts
1323 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$805
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1196 sqft
A charming community with many updates including custom granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and exposed brick throughout it. Located in a restored, historic building. Near the theater and area dining. Rooftop sundeck provided.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1323 south 9th street
1323 S 9th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 07/23/20 All NEW ONE MONTH FREE Studio One Bed with UV - Property Id: 293570 Call or text 402-880-2489 to see Dahlman Flats - Studio-1 Bedroom all New. One month Free. July and August move in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 Park Wild Ave
1204 Park Wild Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
456 sqft
1 Bedroom Studio Duplex in "Little Italy" Omaha - Property Id: 277621 This cute studio duplex has a brand new stylish vinyl plank floor throughout. Ready to move into now. Close to Old Market located in the heart of Little Italy neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1304 S 11th St
1304 S 11th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1304 S 11th St Available 09/18/20 Coming soon 3 Bedroom Main Floor Duplex in Little Italy - Gorgeous, open concept, 3BR duplex features country modern updates throughout, The property is centrally located in Little Italy, walking distance to Echo
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 S 12th Ct
912 South 12th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2463 sqft
A must see in Downtown Omaha! - Outstanding unique floor plan in Rows at SoMa community in downtown Omaha. Balcony off main level and huge roof top deck with great views! 3 bedroom, 3 bath with top of the line finishing throughout.
Results within 5 miles of The West End
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
12 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$869
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Lancaster Flats
2556 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Located Downtown in the historic Columbus Park area between the Old Market and Midtown Omaha. Rent plus utilities: you'll only need an OPPD account; gas, water and business class internet are billed to your account monthly for your convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!