94-1461 Waipio Uka Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking

Well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1 assigned parking stall in the Villages at Waipio. Breezy

Upstairs unit with covered lanai located on cooler side of project. Rent includes water / sewer. Washer / Dryer in unit. Nearby REC

Center with Pool, REC Room and playground. Near Costco, shops and freeway access. Lots of guest parking

near REC Center. Application fee of $10 per adult. Renters insurance required. Must be able to afford security

deposit of $1800 and first month's rent upfront. No Smoking, no pets. Before requesting a viewing - Must be willing to move within 2 weeks, not a month later.