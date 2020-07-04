All apartments in Waipio
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street

94-1461 Waipio Uka Street · (808) 487-7734
Location

94-1461 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit P203 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
playground
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1 assigned parking stall in the Villages at Waipio. Breezy
Upstairs unit with covered lanai located on cooler side of project. Rent includes water / sewer. Washer / Dryer in unit. Nearby REC
Center with Pool, REC Room and playground. Near Costco, shops and freeway access. Lots of guest parking
near REC Center. Application fee of $10 per adult. Renters insurance required. Must be able to afford security
deposit of $1800 and first month's rent upfront. No Smoking, no pets. Before requesting a viewing - Must be willing to move within 2 weeks, not a month later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street have any available units?
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street have?
Some of 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street currently offering any rent specials?
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street pet-friendly?
No, 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipio.
Does 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street offer parking?
Yes, 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street offers parking.
Does 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street have a pool?
Yes, 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street has a pool.
Does 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street have accessible units?
No, 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-1461 Waipio Uka Street does not have units with air conditioning.
