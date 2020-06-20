All apartments in Waipahu
Find more places like 94-403 Lehopulu St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waipahu, HI
/
94-403 Lehopulu St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

94-403 Lehopulu St.

94-403 Lehopulu Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waipahu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

94-403 Lehopulu Street, Waipahu, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 94-403 Lehopulu St. · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
media room
5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Video link: https://youtu.be/GZdAA9zal1M

This well-appointed 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom residence with ocean and city views to Diamond Head has over 2,488 SF of interior living space situated on a 6,149 sf lot. Seven individually operated air conditioners throughout the home give you the most flexibility while 24 solar panels help defray costs. The open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining family and friends. The fenced yard with a sprinkler system and yard service assures privacy and ease of care. This home is a "must-see"!

Location, location, location, this property is minutes from the H-1 freeway, making the commute to Waikele, Waikiki, downtown Honolulu and all points beyond east or west a snap. Enjoy some of Oahu's newest restaurants, dining, theaters, entertainment, and shopping at numerous shopping centers and malls in Waipahu, Kunia, Kapolei, Ewa and Waikele.

KEY FEATURES:
-Property Type: Single Family Home
-Interior Area: 2,488sf
-Exterior Area: 6,149sf
-Bedrooms: 5 + Den
-Bathrooms: 3.5
-Parking: 2 + carport and driveway

SVCS INCLUDED:
- Yard Service

PROPERTY FEATURES:
-Range/Oven
-Microwave
-Refrigerator
-Full-size washer & dryer
-Garbage Disposal
-Smoke Detectors
-24-Solar Panels
-Solar Water Heater
-7 Individually operated Air Conditioners
-Flooring: Laminate and Ceramic Tile, Carpet
-Sprinkler System

LEASE TERMS:
-Non Smoking
-Pets: Negotiable
-Minimum Lease: 1 Year
-Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
-Credit & Background Check Required
-Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Terms
Rent: $3,900
Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $3,900
Available Now

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223

(RLNE4615080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-403 Lehopulu St. have any available units?
94-403 Lehopulu St. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-403 Lehopulu St. have?
Some of 94-403 Lehopulu St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-403 Lehopulu St. currently offering any rent specials?
94-403 Lehopulu St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-403 Lehopulu St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-403 Lehopulu St. is pet friendly.
Does 94-403 Lehopulu St. offer parking?
Yes, 94-403 Lehopulu St. does offer parking.
Does 94-403 Lehopulu St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-403 Lehopulu St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-403 Lehopulu St. have a pool?
No, 94-403 Lehopulu St. does not have a pool.
Does 94-403 Lehopulu St. have accessible units?
No, 94-403 Lehopulu St. does not have accessible units.
Does 94-403 Lehopulu St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-403 Lehopulu St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-403 Lehopulu St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-403 Lehopulu St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 94-403 Lehopulu St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street
Waipahu, HI 96797

Similar Pages

Waipahu 2 BedroomsWaipahu 3 Bedrooms
Waipahu Apartments with ParkingWaipahu Dog Friendly Apartments
Waipahu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity