94-403 Lehopulu St.

5 bd 3.5ba Beautifully remodeled Single Family Residence in Harbor View, Waipahu - CALL OR TEXT JULIE NURRE (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 FOR SHOWING



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



Video link: https://youtu.be/GZdAA9zal1M



This well-appointed 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom residence with ocean and city views to Diamond Head has over 2,488 SF of interior living space situated on a 6,149 sf lot. Seven individually operated air conditioners throughout the home give you the most flexibility while 24 solar panels help defray costs. The open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining family and friends. The fenced yard with a sprinkler system and yard service assures privacy and ease of care. This home is a "must-see"!



Location, location, location, this property is minutes from the H-1 freeway, making the commute to Waikele, Waikiki, downtown Honolulu and all points beyond east or west a snap. Enjoy some of Oahu's newest restaurants, dining, theaters, entertainment, and shopping at numerous shopping centers and malls in Waipahu, Kunia, Kapolei, Ewa and Waikele.



KEY FEATURES:

-Property Type: Single Family Home

-Interior Area: 2,488sf

-Exterior Area: 6,149sf

-Bedrooms: 5 + Den

-Bathrooms: 3.5

-Parking: 2 + carport and driveway



SVCS INCLUDED:

- Yard Service



PROPERTY FEATURES:

-Range/Oven

-Microwave

-Refrigerator

-Full-size washer & dryer

-Garbage Disposal

-Smoke Detectors

-24-Solar Panels

-Solar Water Heater

-7 Individually operated Air Conditioners

-Flooring: Laminate and Ceramic Tile, Carpet

-Sprinkler System



LEASE TERMS:

-Non Smoking

-Pets: Negotiable

-Minimum Lease: 1 Year

-Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

-Credit & Background Check Required

-Renter's Insurance Required



Rental Terms

Rent: $3,900

Application Fee: $50

Security Deposit: $3,900

Available Now



(RLNE4615080)