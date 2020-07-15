All apartments in Waikele
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

94-570 Lumiauau St #L203

94-570 Lumiauau Street · No Longer Available
Location

94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
Waipahu, HI 96797

Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month
Deposit: $1,950.00
Lease Term: 1 Year Lease

Available: NOW!
Description:
-2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Parking
-Approx. 768 Square Ft.
-2nd floor walk-up Townhouse
-Utilities include water and sewer only (Tenants are responsible for electric)
-Partly furnished with a stove, stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher
-Full size washer & dryer in unit
-Carpet flooring in living room & bedrooms
-Lanai
-Ceiling fans

Great Location! Close to Waikele Outlet, Waipio Shopping Center, Costco, and more!

Landmarks: Central O'ahu Regional Park, Crestview Community Park, Waikele Golf Club

Elem: Waikele
Middle: Waipahu
High: Waipahu

A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.

Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.

Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to schedule a showing.

Policies: Move in requires one-month's full rent and a security deposit equal to one-month's rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No pets. No smoking. No Section 8. Renter Insurance due upon signing of lease.

Managed by:
Lani Properties Corp RB-8551
50 S. Beretania St. #C-209
Honolulu, HI 96813
Office 808-521-0081
Fax 808-533-3887
www.laniproperties.com

Pet Policy:
No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3334369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

