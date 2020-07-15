Amenities

WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele

94-570 Lumiauau St #L203

Waipahu, HI 96797



Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month

Deposit: $1,950.00

Lease Term: 1 Year Lease



Available: NOW!

Description:

-2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Parking

-Approx. 768 Square Ft.

-2nd floor walk-up Townhouse

-Utilities include water and sewer only (Tenants are responsible for electric)

-Partly furnished with a stove, stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher

-Full size washer & dryer in unit

-Carpet flooring in living room & bedrooms

-Lanai

-Ceiling fans



Great Location! Close to Waikele Outlet, Waipio Shopping Center, Costco, and more!



Landmarks: Central O'ahu Regional Park, Crestview Community Park, Waikele Golf Club



Elem: Waikele

Middle: Waipahu

High: Waipahu



A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.



Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.



Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to schedule a showing.



Policies: Move in requires one-month's full rent and a security deposit equal to one-month's rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No pets. No smoking. No Section 8. Renter Insurance due upon signing of lease.



Managed by:

Lani Properties Corp RB-8551

50 S. Beretania St. #C-209

Honolulu, HI 96813

Office 808-521-0081

Fax 808-533-3887

www.laniproperties.com



Pet Policy:

No Pets.



