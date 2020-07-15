Amenities
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
Waipahu, HI 96797
Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month
Deposit: $1,950.00
Lease Term: 1 Year Lease
Available: NOW!
Description:
-2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Parking
-Approx. 768 Square Ft.
-2nd floor walk-up Townhouse
-Utilities include water and sewer only (Tenants are responsible for electric)
-Partly furnished with a stove, stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher
-Full size washer & dryer in unit
-Carpet flooring in living room & bedrooms
-Lanai
-Ceiling fans
Great Location! Close to Waikele Outlet, Waipio Shopping Center, Costco, and more!
Landmarks: Central O'ahu Regional Park, Crestview Community Park, Waikele Golf Club
Elem: Waikele
Middle: Waipahu
High: Waipahu
A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.
Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.
Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to schedule a showing.
Policies: Move in requires one-month's full rent and a security deposit equal to one-month's rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No pets. No smoking. No Section 8. Renter Insurance due upon signing of lease.
Managed by:
Lani Properties Corp RB-8551
50 S. Beretania St. #C-209
Honolulu, HI 96813
Office 808-521-0081
Fax 808-533-3887
www.laniproperties.com
Pet Policy:
No Pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3334369)