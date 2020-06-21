All apartments in Wahiawa
Find more places like 444 Iliwai Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wahiawa, HI
/
444 Iliwai Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

444 Iliwai Drive

444 Iliwai Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wahiawa
See all
Wahiawa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

444 Iliwai Drive, Wahiawa, HI 96786
Wahiawa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Newly constructed 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Wahiawa near Schofield Barracks - Brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath constructed (ADU) dwelling unit in a quiet residential neighborhood. Unit is built above the garage, so there are no shared walls or floors. Enjoy cool crisp breezes and mountain and sunset views. Unit has brand new wood like flooring, 2 Split AC's, and both kitchen and bath have granite countertops. Living room and Master bedroom have split AC's. Master bath has 2 vanity sinks. Washer and Dryer located on covered lanai. Conveniently located near bus routes and public transportation.20 Minutes from Haleiwa (North Shore) . Walking distance from Leilehua HS, Kamalani Charter School, Wahiawa Middle, Wahiawa Botanical garden and much more.

Unit includes Water/Sewer. Electricity to be paid by tenant.

Please call Kevin @ 808-226-7768 for questions/showing requests.
To apply please visit www.kfgpropertiesinc.com
No application fees upfront to apply, however if you are the selected tenant there is a $35 Processing fee.

Mahalo!

444 Iliwai Drive 2bed 2bath
https://youtu.be/5daWtTwvX-I

Link to schools: https://www.google.com/search?rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS689US704&sxsrf=ALeKk028mZ98LvV_So2XuQgnhrjUAunhiw:1591243051816&q=Schools+in+Wahiawa,+HI&npsic=0&rflfq=1&rlha=0&rllag=21497938,-158023306,1434&tbm=lcl&ved=2ahUKEwiM8uqmoufpAhUyOn0KHXR-DjwQtgN6BAgLEAQ&tbs=lrf:!1m4!1u3!2m2!3m1!1e1!1m4!1u2!2m2!2m1!1e1!2m1!1e2!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:2&rldoc=1#rlfi=hd:;si:;mv:[[21.515906599999997,-157.9944295],[21.485179,-158.07729469999998]];tbs:lrf:!1m4!1u3!2m2!3m1!1e1!1m4!1u2!2m2!2m1!1e1!2m1!1e2!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:2

(RLNE5835011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Iliwai Drive have any available units?
444 Iliwai Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wahiawa, HI.
What amenities does 444 Iliwai Drive have?
Some of 444 Iliwai Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Iliwai Drive currently offering any rent specials?
444 Iliwai Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Iliwai Drive pet-friendly?
No, 444 Iliwai Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wahiawa.
Does 444 Iliwai Drive offer parking?
Yes, 444 Iliwai Drive does offer parking.
Does 444 Iliwai Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Iliwai Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Iliwai Drive have a pool?
No, 444 Iliwai Drive does not have a pool.
Does 444 Iliwai Drive have accessible units?
No, 444 Iliwai Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Iliwai Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Iliwai Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Iliwai Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 444 Iliwai Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave
Wahiawa, HI 96786

Similar Pages

Wahiawa 2 BedroomsWahiawa 3 Bedrooms
Wahiawa Apartments with BalconyWahiawa Apartments with Parking
Wahiawa Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College