Newly constructed 2 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Wahiawa near Schofield Barracks - Brand new 2 Bedroom 2 Bath constructed (ADU) dwelling unit in a quiet residential neighborhood. Unit is built above the garage, so there are no shared walls or floors. Enjoy cool crisp breezes and mountain and sunset views. Unit has brand new wood like flooring, 2 Split AC's, and both kitchen and bath have granite countertops. Living room and Master bedroom have split AC's. Master bath has 2 vanity sinks. Washer and Dryer located on covered lanai. Conveniently located near bus routes and public transportation.20 Minutes from Haleiwa (North Shore) . Walking distance from Leilehua HS, Kamalani Charter School, Wahiawa Middle, Wahiawa Botanical garden and much more.



Unit includes Water/Sewer. Electricity to be paid by tenant.



Please call Kevin @ 808-226-7768 for questions/showing requests.

To apply please visit www.kfgpropertiesinc.com

No application fees upfront to apply, however if you are the selected tenant there is a $35 Processing fee.



Mahalo!



444 Iliwai Drive 2bed 2bath

https://youtu.be/5daWtTwvX-I



Link to schools: https://www.google.com/search?rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS689US704&sxsrf=ALeKk028mZ98LvV_So2XuQgnhrjUAunhiw:1591243051816&q=Schools+in+Wahiawa,+HI&npsic=0&rflfq=1&rlha=0&rllag=21497938,-158023306,1434&tbm=lcl&ved=2ahUKEwiM8uqmoufpAhUyOn0KHXR-DjwQtgN6BAgLEAQ&tbs=lrf:!1m4!1u3!2m2!3m1!1e1!1m4!1u2!2m2!2m1!1e1!2m1!1e2!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:2&rldoc=1#rlfi=hd:;si:;mv:[[21.515906599999997,-157.9944295],[21.485179,-158.07729469999998]];tbs:lrf:!1m4!1u3!2m2!3m1!1e1!1m4!1u2!2m2!2m1!1e1!2m1!1e2!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:2



(RLNE5835011)