Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM
243 Apartments for rent in Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, HI
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
715 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1830 Wilikina Dr #805
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
881 sqft
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Koele Way Unit #B2
30 Koele Way, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Upgraded Upstairs 3/2/2 Duplex in Wahiawa - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
23 Westervelt Street
23 Westervelt Street, Wahiawa, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1394 sqft
Single family home with recently renovated master en suite bathroom and 1st floor bathroom. Electric PV! Vinyl flooring and tile throughout. Front and back yard with patio area. NO pets, please. Close to restaurants and shopping.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1603 Eames Street
1603 Eames Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.5 baths older home with family room. Large patio. Kitchen with lots of cupboards. Water and electricity included. Reasonable rental price as tenant responsible for yard care. Email mabrigo222@aol.com for showings or call 637-3511
Results within 1 mile of Wahiawa
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
95-1173 ANUANU ST
95-1173 Anuanu Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3046 sqft
Come and make Mililani your home - 4 miles to Wheeler, 6 miles to Schofield. 2-story House in Mililani Mauka's prime residential area, this charming, spacious home with graceful archways & decorator colors has 3046 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95-215 Kuauna Place
95-215 Kuauna Place, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2023 sqft
95-215 Kuauna Place Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Mililani Mauka Home! Over 2,000 s.f.! - Large Pacific Islander, Ponape model, over 2,000 s.f. Large living area downstairs with dining area. Bright and airy kitchen with an island.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 08/08/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95-061 Waikalani Drive D-501
95-061 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mililani ~ Cathedral Point 1 Bedroom Apartment. - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 bath Partly Furnished Apartment. Unit includes Large Walk in Closet. New Carpet, New Paint, New Kitchen counter tops Remodeled Bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Now Near Scholfield! Beautiful 2 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home and new carpeting just installed, located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95-983 Ukuwai St
95-983 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1184 sqft
95-983 Ukuwai St Available 07/22/20 Highly Desired "Nohona" Mililani Mauka Townhome - Highly desirable Mililani Mauka 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95-452 Kaelo Pl
95-452 Kaelo Place, Mililani Town, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Master Bedroom and Bath Rental - Property Id: 204090 A calm and peaceful home inside of a caring neighborhood culdesac. Always welcoming positive energy. Carport and street curb provide plenty of parking.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
95-021 Kuahelani Ave Apt 104
95-021 Kuahelani Ave, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
764 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment has recently been remodeled, with new cabinets, counter tops, fixtures, appliances, and flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
95-1047 Hookowa Street
95-1047 Hookowa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2001 sqft
Come see this RARELY AVAILABLE SPACIOUS, 2-STORY 5 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOUSE WITH 2-CAR ENCLOSED GARAGE IN MILILANI MAUKA!!! This home includes SPLIT A/C THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOUSE, microwave range/hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, ceiling fans,
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
95-962 Wikao St
95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D-1006
95-273 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
Waikalani Woodlands Unit #D1006 - Apartment Recently Upgraded. Nice 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath and 2 reserved parking stalls.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
95-996 Ukuwai Street
95-996 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
704 sqft
Available July 17! Beautiful 2 bdrm, 1 bath townhome unit, 704 living sq ft. located in Mililani Mauka with private courtyard, 2 tandem parking stalls and guest parking. Conveniently located near shopping centers, parks and busline.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
95-1069 Pahaku Street
95-1069 Pahaku Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1856 sqft
Reflections Model C in Mililani Mauka - spacious home, desirable neighborhood, cul-de-sac location, 3 bdrms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
95-229 Kaloapau Street
95-229 Kaloapau Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1639 sqft
Nice Single Family Home in Mililani! Huge open concept area for entertaining with big kitchen! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Nice big yard with covered lanai. Please schedule with Courtney 808-343-5325 stshmanagement@gmail.com for showings.
