92-1119 Panana Street #305

Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for. You'll love the quiet, spacious, and cool two story floor plan boasting awesome ocean views, private landscaped fenced yard, split a/c, separate laundry area, wood flooring on first level and upgraded carpeting on second. Extremely clean and in like new condition! It is partly furnished with all appliances and a one car enclosed garage with tandem stall.



Close to schools, shopping malls, restaurants and busline....less than 5 minutes from Kapolei.

Call Kapolei Realty @ 808-674-1191 during business hours of Monday - Fridays, 9am -4pm for showing details. One year lease. No pets.



(RLNE2456099)