Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

92-1119 Panana Street #305

92-1119 Panana Street · (808) 674-1191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 92-1119 Panana Street #305 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for. You'll love the quiet, spacious, and cool two story floor plan boasting awesome ocean views, private landscaped fenced yard, split a/c, separate laundry area, wood flooring on first level and upgraded carpeting on second. Extremely clean and in like new condition! It is partly furnished with all appliances and a one car enclosed garage with tandem stall.

Close to schools, shopping malls, restaurants and busline....less than 5 minutes from Kapolei.
Call Kapolei Realty @ 808-674-1191 during business hours of Monday - Fridays, 9am -4pm for showing details. One year lease. No pets.

(RLNE2456099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1119 Panana Street #305 have any available units?
92-1119 Panana Street #305 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1119 Panana Street #305 have?
Some of 92-1119 Panana Street #305's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1119 Panana Street #305 currently offering any rent specials?
92-1119 Panana Street #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1119 Panana Street #305 pet-friendly?
No, 92-1119 Panana Street #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makakilo.
Does 92-1119 Panana Street #305 offer parking?
Yes, 92-1119 Panana Street #305 offers parking.
Does 92-1119 Panana Street #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92-1119 Panana Street #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1119 Panana Street #305 have a pool?
No, 92-1119 Panana Street #305 does not have a pool.
Does 92-1119 Panana Street #305 have accessible units?
No, 92-1119 Panana Street #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1119 Panana Street #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 92-1119 Panana Street #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1119 Panana Street #305 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-1119 Panana Street #305 has units with air conditioning.
