All apartments in Makaha
Find more places like 84-750 lahaina street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Makaha, HI
/
84-750 lahaina street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

84-750 lahaina street

84-750 Lahaina Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Makaha
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

84-750 Lahaina Street, Makaha, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This is a three bedroom, 2 full bath house. The master bedroom and master bathroom is occupied and off limits. The rental includes, two bedrooms (queen and full size beds). The guest will have full access of the entire house, except the master bedroom and master bathroom. The living room is fully furnished, with a sofa sleeper, couch and love seat. The dining room has a dining table. The kitchen is equipped with all the major appliances, coffee maker, pots and pans, dishes, utensils, etc. There is a full size front load washer and dryer. Free parking on property. We will provide bed linens, towels, basic toiletries. We will also provide self serve coffee, tea, instant oatmeal.

The house can easily sleep four to six comfortably. However, if there is more than that, we could try to accommodate you, if we are given enough time to make other arrangements. For example, if you need a baby portable play yard, we could make arrangements. However, there will be an extra charge, for each person after the sixth person. There will be no extra charge for children (age 5 - newborn).

There will be additional fees:
Deposit Fee: $500.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00
GE Tax: 4.5%, TAT Tax: 9.25% = TOTAL Tax: 13.75%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84-750 lahaina street have any available units?
84-750 lahaina street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Makaha, HI.
Is 84-750 lahaina street currently offering any rent specials?
84-750 lahaina street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84-750 lahaina street pet-friendly?
No, 84-750 lahaina street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makaha.
Does 84-750 lahaina street offer parking?
Yes, 84-750 lahaina street does offer parking.
Does 84-750 lahaina street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84-750 lahaina street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84-750 lahaina street have a pool?
No, 84-750 lahaina street does not have a pool.
Does 84-750 lahaina street have accessible units?
No, 84-750 lahaina street does not have accessible units.
Does 84-750 lahaina street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84-750 lahaina street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84-750 lahaina street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84-750 lahaina street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 84-750 lahaina street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Makaha 2 BedroomsMakaha 3 Bedrooms
Makaha Apartments with PoolMakaha Apartments with Pool
Makaha Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity