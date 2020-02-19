84-750 lahaina street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

This is a three bedroom, 2 full bath house. The master bedroom and master bathroom is occupied and off limits. The rental includes, two bedrooms (queen and full size beds). The guest will have full access of the entire house, except the master bedroom and master bathroom. The living room is fully furnished, with a sofa sleeper, couch and love seat. The dining room has a dining table. The kitchen is equipped with all the major appliances, coffee maker, pots and pans, dishes, utensils, etc. There is a full size front load washer and dryer. Free parking on property. We will provide bed linens, towels, basic toiletries. We will also provide self serve coffee, tea, instant oatmeal.



The house can easily sleep four to six comfortably. However, if there is more than that, we could try to accommodate you, if we are given enough time to make other arrangements. For example, if you need a baby portable play yard, we could make arrangements. However, there will be an extra charge, for each person after the sixth person. There will be no extra charge for children (age 5 - newborn).



There will be additional fees:

Deposit Fee: $500.00

Cleaning Fee: $200.00

GE Tax: 4.5%, TAT Tax: 9.25% = TOTAL Tax: 13.75%