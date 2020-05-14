92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Ko Olina Fairways 3b/2.5b/2car Townhouse - Property Id: 134472



3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, two story townhouse w/ 2 covered car garage at Fairways Resort at KoOlina. Great location at a cul-de-sac, only walking distance from the community swimming pool, spa, and recreation center. Inclusions: AC Split, Auto Garage Door Opener, Blinds, Ceiling Fan, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Home Warranty, Microwave Oven Hood, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Smoke Detectors. Private fenced backyard w/ maintenance free lawn and space for BBQ and lawn furniture. Only walking distance to beach, 4 pristine lagoons, golfing, beach club, rec center, marina, JW Marriott Ihilani Hotel, restaurants and Disney Resort. You must see the resort to appreciate its beauty.

KoOlina resort is 15-20 minutes' drive to Schofield, Wheeler AFB, Camp Smith and 30-40 minutes' drive from Pearl Harbor, Fort Shafter, and Tripler Medical Hospital.

Rent includes all applicable taxes, water, sewer, trash removal. Call or text for appointment to preview this property at 808-780-5251. 1 year lease required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134472

No Pets Allowed



