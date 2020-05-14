All apartments in Ko Olina
92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G

92-1545 Aliinui Dr · (808) 780-5251
Location

92-1545 Aliinui Dr, Ko Olina, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3G · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1661 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Ko Olina Fairways 3b/2.5b/2car Townhouse - Property Id: 134472

3 bdrms, 2.5 baths, two story townhouse w/ 2 covered car garage at Fairways Resort at KoOlina. Great location at a cul-de-sac, only walking distance from the community swimming pool, spa, and recreation center. Inclusions: AC Split, Auto Garage Door Opener, Blinds, Ceiling Fan, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Home Warranty, Microwave Oven Hood, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Smoke Detectors. Private fenced backyard w/ maintenance free lawn and space for BBQ and lawn furniture. Only walking distance to beach, 4 pristine lagoons, golfing, beach club, rec center, marina, JW Marriott Ihilani Hotel, restaurants and Disney Resort. You must see the resort to appreciate its beauty.
KoOlina resort is 15-20 minutes' drive to Schofield, Wheeler AFB, Camp Smith and 30-40 minutes' drive from Pearl Harbor, Fort Shafter, and Tripler Medical Hospital.
Rent includes all applicable taxes, water, sewer, trash removal. Call or text for appointment to preview this property at 808-780-5251. 1 year lease required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134472
Property Id 134472

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G have any available units?
92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G have?
Some of 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G currently offering any rent specials?
92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G pet-friendly?
No, 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ko Olina.
Does 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G offer parking?
Yes, 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G does offer parking.
Does 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G have a pool?
Yes, 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G has a pool.
Does 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G have accessible units?
No, 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-1545 Alii Nui Dr. 3G has units with air conditioning.
