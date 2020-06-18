All apartments in Ko Olina
92-1045 Koio Dr F

92-1045 Koi'o Drive · No Longer Available
Location

92-1045 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Amenities

Gated Ko Olina Kai community 2-bedroom 2-bath that sleeps 4. Fully Furnished! - Choose to spend your days on the Ko Olina Championship golf course or at the Marina; relax at one of four breathtaking sandy lagoons, pamper yourself at the award winning Four Seasons Resort and Spa; spoil the kids at Aulani Disney Resort or explore the rich culture and beauty of the Island. Enjoy breath-taking sunsets, experience an authentic Hawaiian luau, a barbeque by the pool or a relaxing evening stroll through beautiful Ko Olina. World-class restaurants and nightlife are only minutes away in the laid-back, serene atmosphere of Ko Olina or experience all the excitement of city life with a short drive to Honolulu. Public transportation and limousine service are both available from Ko Olina.

Activities: Ko Olina Marina; 18-Hole Ted Robinson Championship Ko Olina Golf Course; Award-Winning Four Seasons full service Spa, Disney Aulani , the Paradise Cove Luau, shopping, snorkeling, SCUBA diving, boating, fishing, sailing, surfing, windsurfing, walking and hiking paths; guided activities, including whale watching and dolphin swims as well as scenic island tours.

Area: This romantic yet family-friendly resort is located just 20 to 30 minutes from Honolulu International Airport, world-famous Waikiki, downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor, Waikele Premium Outlets and other attractions such as Historic Ewa Town, Hawaiis Plantation Village, and Dole Cannery. Breath-taking Hanama Bay is a 45 minute drive with Sea Life Park a short 5 minutes further. The Polynesian Cultural Center is well worth the hours drive and youll experience many traditional must-sees along the way such as the historic surfing town of Haleiwa, and Hawaiis infamous North Shore Beaches such as Sunset, Pipeline and Turtle Beach to name a few. The resort itself is home to the islands best and most authentic luau - Paradise Cove. Hawaiian Waters Adventure Park; Kapoleis 16-plex movie theater, and shopping at K-Mart, Wal-Mart, Target, Safeway and Costco for souvenirs and all your needs is just a short drive.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RHNbAQGgdtf

Application Fee: $35
No Pets
6 month to 1-year lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

