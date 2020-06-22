Amenities
91-1168 Lanakoi Street Available 06/23/20 Custom 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Iwalani at Villages of Kapolei - Year Built: 1995
Sq Footage: 1320 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 2.5 Bathrooms
Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Monthly rent: $2,500.00
Deposit: $2,500.00
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Located in the desirable community of Iwalani in Kapolei, two story single family home with a two car enclosed garage. Situated in a great neighborhood, in a private cul-de-sac, this home features carpeting, custom made shutters and interior paint, ceramic tile, high vaulted ceilings, and granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans and window a/c’s in all three bedrooms.
RENTAL FEATURES
•High Ceilings
•Two-car attached garage
•Large Lanai/Patio/Deck
•Fully enclosed and private yard space
•Living/Dining/Great Room open floor plan
•Washer and Dryer
•Stainless steel Range/Oven
•Stainless steel Refrigerator
•Stainless steel Dishwasher
•Stainless steel Microwave
•AC units
•Ceiling fans
•Carpeting
•Tile floor
•Blinds
•Walk-in closet with storage system
•Master bath
•Guest half bath
•Cable-ready
Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Tenants must register with Villages of Kapolei for access and privileges. No smoking, no pets.
For inquires and showings please contact:
Rexie Castro
RS - 77903
Locations LLC
Property Management
808-738-3124
(RLNE2695761)