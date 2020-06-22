All apartments in Kapolei
Find more places like 91-1168 Lanakoi Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kapolei, HI
/
91-1168 Lanakoi Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

91-1168 Lanakoi Street

91-1168 Lanakoi Street · (808) 738-3124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kapolei
See all
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

91-1168 Lanakoi Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1168 Lanakoi Street · Avail. Jun 23

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
91-1168 Lanakoi Street Available 06/23/20 Custom 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Iwalani at Villages of Kapolei - Year Built: 1995
Sq Footage: 1320 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 2.5 Bathrooms
Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Monthly rent: $2,500.00
Deposit: $2,500.00
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit

Located in the desirable community of Iwalani in Kapolei, two story single family home with a two car enclosed garage. Situated in a great neighborhood, in a private cul-de-sac, this home features carpeting, custom made shutters and interior paint, ceramic tile, high vaulted ceilings, and granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans and window a/c’s in all three bedrooms.

RENTAL FEATURES
•High Ceilings
•Two-car attached garage
•Large Lanai/Patio/Deck
•Fully enclosed and private yard space
•Living/Dining/Great Room open floor plan
•Washer and Dryer
•Stainless steel Range/Oven
•Stainless steel Refrigerator
•Stainless steel Dishwasher
•Stainless steel Microwave
•AC units
•Ceiling fans
•Carpeting
•Tile floor
•Blinds
•Walk-in closet with storage system
•Master bath
•Guest half bath
•Cable-ready

Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Tenants must register with Villages of Kapolei for access and privileges. No smoking, no pets.

For inquires and showings please contact:
Rexie Castro
RS - 77903
Locations LLC
Property Management
808-738-3124

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2695761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1168 Lanakoi Street have any available units?
91-1168 Lanakoi Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1168 Lanakoi Street have?
Some of 91-1168 Lanakoi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1168 Lanakoi Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1168 Lanakoi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1168 Lanakoi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1168 Lanakoi Street is pet friendly.
Does 91-1168 Lanakoi Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-1168 Lanakoi Street does offer parking.
Does 91-1168 Lanakoi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1168 Lanakoi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1168 Lanakoi Street have a pool?
No, 91-1168 Lanakoi Street does not have a pool.
Does 91-1168 Lanakoi Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1168 Lanakoi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1168 Lanakoi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-1168 Lanakoi Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1168 Lanakoi Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1168 Lanakoi Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91-1168 Lanakoi Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd
Kapolei, HI 96707
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST
Kapolei, HI 96707
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707

Similar Pages

Kapolei 1 BedroomsKapolei 2 Bedrooms
Kapolei Apartments with GymKapolei Apartments with Parking
Kapolei Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Makakilo Kapolei Honokai Hale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity