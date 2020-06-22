Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

91-1168 Lanakoi Street Available 06/23/20 Custom 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Iwalani at Villages of Kapolei - Year Built: 1995

Sq Footage: 1320 sq. ft.

Bedrooms: 3 Bedrooms

Bathrooms: 2.5 Bathrooms

Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Monthly rent: $2,500.00

Deposit: $2,500.00

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit



Located in the desirable community of Iwalani in Kapolei, two story single family home with a two car enclosed garage. Situated in a great neighborhood, in a private cul-de-sac, this home features carpeting, custom made shutters and interior paint, ceramic tile, high vaulted ceilings, and granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans and window a/c’s in all three bedrooms.



RENTAL FEATURES

•High Ceilings

•Two-car attached garage

•Large Lanai/Patio/Deck

•Fully enclosed and private yard space

•Living/Dining/Great Room open floor plan

•Washer and Dryer

•Stainless steel Range/Oven

•Stainless steel Refrigerator

•Stainless steel Dishwasher

•Stainless steel Microwave

•AC units

•Ceiling fans

•Carpeting

•Tile floor

•Blinds

•Walk-in closet with storage system

•Master bath

•Guest half bath

•Cable-ready



Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Tenants must register with Villages of Kapolei for access and privileges. No smoking, no pets.



For inquires and showings please contact:

Rexie Castro

RS - 77903

Locations LLC

Property Management

808-738-3124



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2695761)