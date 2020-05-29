All apartments in Kapolei
91-1024 Kaana Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:21 PM

91-1024 Kaana Street

91-1024 Kaana Street · (808) 523-7653
Location

91-1024 Kaana Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Single Level Home, close to everything! Short bike ride to Walmart and Kapolei shops and restaurants. The Home has been completed renovated and upgraded with engineered wood floors, remodeled kitchen, Kitchen has custom cabinets, under cabinet lighting, Quartz countertops, Gas Stove, AC split Air in every room, fenced in yard. Don't miss out on this beautiful Home. Located just blocks from a beautiful park. Tenants will become members of the Kapolei Community HOA with pool, and rec center, Move in Date of July 1st LEASE TERMS:( Tenant Pays all Utilities )Minimum Lease: 1 Year Security Deposit: First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy Credit & Background Check Required Rental Application Fee: $50 Per Adult for more info our to set up a showing visit www.ogrst.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1024 Kaana Street have any available units?
91-1024 Kaana Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1024 Kaana Street have?
Some of 91-1024 Kaana Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1024 Kaana Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1024 Kaana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1024 Kaana Street pet-friendly?
No, 91-1024 Kaana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kapolei.
Does 91-1024 Kaana Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-1024 Kaana Street does offer parking.
Does 91-1024 Kaana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1024 Kaana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1024 Kaana Street have a pool?
Yes, 91-1024 Kaana Street has a pool.
Does 91-1024 Kaana Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1024 Kaana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1024 Kaana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1024 Kaana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1024 Kaana Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1024 Kaana Street has units with air conditioning.
