91-1024 Kaana Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Single Level Home, close to everything! Short bike ride to Walmart and Kapolei shops and restaurants. The Home has been completed renovated and upgraded with engineered wood floors, remodeled kitchen, Kitchen has custom cabinets, under cabinet lighting, Quartz countertops, Gas Stove, AC split Air in every room, fenced in yard. Don't miss out on this beautiful Home. Located just blocks from a beautiful park. Tenants will become members of the Kapolei Community HOA with pool, and rec center, Move in Date of July 1st LEASE TERMS:( Tenant Pays all Utilities )Minimum Lease: 1 Year Security Deposit: First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy Credit & Background Check Required Rental Application Fee: $50 Per Adult for more info our to set up a showing visit www.ogrst.com