Kapolei, HI
840 Kakala Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

840 Kakala Street

840 Kakala Street · (808) 382-1204
Location

840 Kakala Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
A very lovely and cozy one bedroom unit with one assigned parking and plenty of street parking. This unit is a fully furnished bottom floor unit of a townhouse. Very quiet and located in a new neighborhood. Access to community center w/ pool & BBQ area.

Unit is located near shopping centers, golf courses, public transportation, beaches, Hawaii Water Park, KoOlina Resort, Costco and Target. New flooring and fully furnished. Rent includes, water, sewer fee, high speed internet and electric.

Renters insurance will be required. This is a Non-Smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Kakala Street have any available units?
840 Kakala Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kapolei, HI.
What amenities does 840 Kakala Street have?
Some of 840 Kakala Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Kakala Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 Kakala Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Kakala Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 Kakala Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kapolei.
Does 840 Kakala Street offer parking?
Yes, 840 Kakala Street does offer parking.
Does 840 Kakala Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Kakala Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Kakala Street have a pool?
Yes, 840 Kakala Street has a pool.
Does 840 Kakala Street have accessible units?
No, 840 Kakala Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Kakala Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Kakala Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 Kakala Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 Kakala Street does not have units with air conditioning.
