840 Kakala Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool clubhouse bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access

A very lovely and cozy one bedroom unit with one assigned parking and plenty of street parking. This unit is a fully furnished bottom floor unit of a townhouse. Very quiet and located in a new neighborhood. Access to community center w/ pool & BBQ area.



Unit is located near shopping centers, golf courses, public transportation, beaches, Hawaii Water Park, KoOlina Resort, Costco and Target. New flooring and fully furnished. Rent includes, water, sewer fee, high speed internet and electric.



Renters insurance will be required. This is a Non-Smoking unit.