Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

540 Manawai Street Unit 504

540 Manawai Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

540 Manawai Street, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 540 Manawai Street Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1203 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

DESCRIPTION:
Well kept 2 story 2br/2.5ba townhome in Kapolei. Home has an open spacious plan on the main level with laminate flooring. Home is within walking distance to shopping, eateries and schools. Enjoy the community "MAC" rec center and dog park!

KEY FEATURES:
• Property Type: Townhouse
• Interior Area: 1,203 sf
• Bedrooms: 2
• Bathrooms: 2.5
• Parking: 1 car garage, pkg pad, guest and street.

PROPERTY FEATURES:
• Split Air Conditioner
• Stainless Steel Refrigerator
• Stainless Steel Oven
• Stainless Steel Dishwasher
• Stainless Steel Microwave
• Full-Sized Washer & Dryer

LEASE TERMS:
• Non Smoking
• Pets Negotiable
• Minimum Lease: 1 Year
• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
• Credit & Background Check Required
• Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

(RLNE1980457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

