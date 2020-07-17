540 Manawai Street Unit 504

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

2Br/2.5Ba Townhouse (Manawai St) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



DESCRIPTION:

Well kept 2 story 2br/2.5ba townhome in Kapolei. Home has an open spacious plan on the main level with laminate flooring. Home is within walking distance to shopping, eateries and schools. Enjoy the community "MAC" rec center and dog park!



KEY FEATURES:

• Property Type: Townhouse

• Interior Area: 1,203 sf

• Bedrooms: 2

• Bathrooms: 2.5

• Parking: 1 car garage, pkg pad, guest and street.



PROPERTY FEATURES:

• Split Air Conditioner

• Stainless Steel Refrigerator

• Stainless Steel Oven

• Stainless Steel Dishwasher

• Stainless Steel Microwave

• Full-Sized Washer & Dryer



LEASE TERMS:

• Non Smoking

• Pets Negotiable

• Minimum Lease: 1 Year

• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

• Credit & Background Check Required

• Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE1980457)