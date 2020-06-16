45-458 Pua Inia St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard. Featuring PV Solar, open floor plan, large living/family room, spacious master bedroom, separate laundry room, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, AC, and so much more. There is wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the home. Located near shopping centers with easy access to Likelike Highway, H3, and a quick drive to the Pali Highway. Perfect for working professionals and military personnel. Includes a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and washer/dryer. The owner is willing to consider pets. Rent includes landscaping service, taxes, and trash.