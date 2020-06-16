All apartments in Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

45-458 Pua Inia St

45-458 Pua Inia Street · (808) 670-1623
Location

45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard. Featuring PV Solar, open floor plan, large living/family room, spacious master bedroom, separate laundry room, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, AC, and so much more. There is wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the home. Located near shopping centers with easy access to Likelike Highway, H3, and a quick drive to the Pali Highway. Perfect for working professionals and military personnel. Includes a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and washer/dryer. The owner is willing to consider pets. Rent includes landscaping service, taxes, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-458 Pua Inia St have any available units?
45-458 Pua Inia St has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-458 Pua Inia St have?
Some of 45-458 Pua Inia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-458 Pua Inia St currently offering any rent specials?
45-458 Pua Inia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-458 Pua Inia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 45-458 Pua Inia St is pet friendly.
Does 45-458 Pua Inia St offer parking?
No, 45-458 Pua Inia St does not offer parking.
Does 45-458 Pua Inia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45-458 Pua Inia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-458 Pua Inia St have a pool?
No, 45-458 Pua Inia St does not have a pool.
Does 45-458 Pua Inia St have accessible units?
No, 45-458 Pua Inia St does not have accessible units.
Does 45-458 Pua Inia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45-458 Pua Inia St has units with dishwashers.
Does 45-458 Pua Inia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45-458 Pua Inia St has units with air conditioning.
