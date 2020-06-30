44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive

Amenities

Kaneohe 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental with sunrise and sunset, Koolau mountain, and ocean views from the deck. The section you would rent is the 3bd./2ba. upstairs and there is a separate 3/1.5 downstairs with own entrance on the property that is already occupied by a great couple. Kitchen has granite and newer cabinets, original hardwood floors. Landscaping with tropical plants and flowers. Easy access to H-3 and Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Minutes from shopping and restaurants, & close to Kailua town and beach! Partial utilities included. Pets negotiable. Shared laundry area with downstairs unit. Monthly rent is $2,900.00 Available August 1, 2020.