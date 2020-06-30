All apartments in Kaneohe
Find more places like 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaneohe, HI
/
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive

44-747 Kaneohe Bay Dr · (808) 218-5057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kaneohe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

44-747 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Kaneohe 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental with sunrise and sunset, Koolau mountain, and ocean views from the deck. The section you would rent is the 3bd./2ba. upstairs and there is a separate 3/1.5 downstairs with own entrance on the property that is already occupied by a great couple. Kitchen has granite and newer cabinets, original hardwood floors. Landscaping with tropical plants and flowers. Easy access to H-3 and Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Minutes from shopping and restaurants, & close to Kailua town and beach! Partial utilities included. Pets negotiable. Shared laundry area with downstairs unit. Monthly rent is $2,900.00 Available August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive have any available units?
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive have?
Some of 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kaneohe 1 BedroomsKaneohe 2 Bedrooms
Kaneohe Dog Friendly ApartmentsKaneohe Furnished Apartments
Kaneohe Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity