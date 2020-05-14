All apartments in Kaneohe
Find more places like 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaneohe, HI
/
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324

44-104 Ikeanani Drive · (808) 621-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kaneohe
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

44-104 Ikeanani Drive, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 324 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Kaneohe/Mahinui - Townhouse - 2 / 2 / 2 - Property Id: 270786

Healani Gardens. Clean well managed community tucked away in the Oneawa hills overlooking Kaneohe. Private, third floor, two bedroom two full bathroom townhouse with two assigned covered parking stalls. Appliances include washer/dryer, refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and A/C's. Water and sewer included. Tenant responsible for electricity and any additional utilities. Close to Windward mall, Kailua and MCBH. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Our rentals are ALWAYS THE CLEANEST. Call UR SVCS. 621-2500
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270786
Property Id 270786

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5741654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 have any available units?
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 have?
Some of 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 currently offering any rent specials?
44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 pet-friendly?
No, 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 offer parking?
Yes, 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 does offer parking.
Does 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 have a pool?
No, 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 does not have a pool.
Does 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 have accessible units?
No, 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 does not have accessible units.
Does 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 has units with dishwashers.
Does 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kaneohe 1 BedroomsKaneohe 2 Bedrooms
Kaneohe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaneohe Apartments with Balcony
Kaneohe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HI
Makaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HI
Halawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity