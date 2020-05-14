44-104 Ikeanani Dr. 324

Amenities
Kaneohe/Mahinui - Townhouse - 2 / 2 / 2 - Property Id: 270786
Healani Gardens. Clean well managed community tucked away in the Oneawa hills overlooking Kaneohe. Private, third floor, two bedroom two full bathroom townhouse with two assigned covered parking stalls. Appliances include washer/dryer, refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and A/C's. Water and sewer included. Tenant responsible for electricity and any additional utilities. Close to Windward mall, Kailua and MCBH. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Our rentals are ALWAYS THE CLEANEST. Call UR SVCS. 621-2500
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270786
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5741654)