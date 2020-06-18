75-5918 Ali'i Drive

Amenities

Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays. Christmas reservations must check out by 10AM on Dec. 27 and New Year's reservations can check in on Dec. 27 or after for a week. There is a 14 night minimum to book both Christmas and New Year's.***



Location, location, location!!! HONLS BEACH HALE is located in the heart of the Kona Coast on the famous Ali’i Dr. This fantastic ocean front property offers unsurpassed, stunning sunset views. Hear the waves crashing and smell the sea spray as you relax at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ocean front home. Step off the expansive grass area and land right on the water! Go for a morning or sunset swim in the warm, soothing Hawaiian waters. Come experience old Hawaii in at its best!!



Our traditional Hawaiian home is newly remodeled, and extremely comfortable. Upon entering this inviting home you will find a cozy living space with pocket doors that fold back and completely open the house up to the covered lanai. The lanai sports a grill, plenty of seating and places to lounge and dine for a peaceful, relaxing outdoor living experience. The three bedrooms have very comfortable beds, and the master has a Roku TV. The master and the second bedroom share a jack and jill bathroom. The third bedroom shares a jack and jill bathroom with the living room. In the newly remodeled living room there is a smart TV, Wifi, and all the modern technological conveniences needed to stay connected. The traditional kitchen is well equipped and makes it easy for our guests to cook and make themselves at home. There is ample off street parking, and after a refreshing dip in the ocean, spray off in the outdoor shower!



This wonderful home is located just 4 doors south of HONLS Beach at Wai’aha Bay. This is a beach of soft white sand mixed with coral debris and small lava rocks. There is grassy knoll and picnic tables with plenty of natural shade. HONLS Beach is one of the most popular boogie boarding beaches on the Big Island. Additionally, this home is right on Ali’i Dr! This area really is the heart of local shopping and dining! Come experience the historical sites, beachfront attractions, food, farmer’s market and wonderful shops at this very well-known location. Also, just one block south is the Royal Kona Resort. Across the street is a board rental store that has all the equipment needed to enjoy the beach. HONLS Beach Hale’s location is unsurpassed!



Many of our guests have experienced the magic of this traditional Hawaiian cottage with its amazing location. Here is what some of them had to say:

“It really is the most special spot and location in Kona.”



“The outdoor shower is fabulous!”



“Comfortable furniture, quiet, wave sounds, spectacular sunsets on the ocean…..this place has real soul.”



“The gentle rhythmic sounds of the rolling surf are calming to me as I sit on the large lanai, feeling the trade winds carry the scent of the plumeria blossoms over the well manicured lawn bathing me in the aloha spirit of the Hawaiian Islands.”



We look forward to welcoming you to HONLS BEACH HALE! Come stay with us and enjoy all the Kona Coast has to offer.



A/C Notes: There are ceiling fans in all three bedrooms as well as the living room. No Central Air



No Pets Allowed



