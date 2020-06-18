All apartments in Kailua
Find more places like 75-5918 Ali'i Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kailua, HI
/
75-5918 Ali'i Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

75-5918 Ali'i Drive

75-5918 Alii Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kailua
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 75-5918 Ali'i Drive · Avail. now

$9,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays. Christmas reservations must check out by 10AM on Dec. 27 and New Year's reservations can check in on Dec. 27 or after for a week. There is a 14 night minimum to book both Christmas and New Year's.***

Location, location, location!!!  HONLS BEACH HALE is located in the heart of the Kona Coast on the famous Ali’i Dr.  This fantastic ocean front property offers unsurpassed, stunning sunset views. Hear the waves crashing and smell the sea spray as you relax at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ocean front home.  Step off the expansive grass area and land right on the water!  Go for a morning or sunset swim in the warm, soothing Hawaiian waters.  Come experience old Hawaii in at its best!!
 
Our traditional Hawaiian home is newly remodeled, and extremely comfortable.  Upon entering this inviting home you will find a cozy living space with pocket doors that fold back and completely open the house up to the covered lanai.  The lanai sports a grill, plenty of seating and places to lounge and dine for a peaceful, relaxing outdoor living experience.  The three bedrooms have very comfortable beds, and the master has a Roku TV.  The master and the second bedroom share a jack and jill bathroom.  The third bedroom shares a jack and jill bathroom with the living room.  In the newly remodeled living room there is a smart TV, Wifi, and all the modern technological conveniences needed to stay connected.  The traditional kitchen is well equipped and makes it easy for our guests to cook and make themselves at home. There is ample off street parking, and after a refreshing dip in the ocean, spray off in the outdoor shower!
 
This wonderful home is located just 4 doors south of HONLS Beach at Wai’aha Bay.  This is a beach of soft white sand mixed with coral debris and small lava rocks.  There is grassy knoll and picnic tables with plenty of natural shade.  HONLS Beach is one of the most popular boogie boarding beaches on the Big Island.  Additionally, this home is right on Ali’i Dr! This area really is the heart of local shopping and dining!  Come experience the historical sites, beachfront attractions, food, farmer’s market and wonderful shops at this very well-known location.  Also, just one block south is the Royal Kona Resort.  Across the street is a board rental store that has all the equipment needed to enjoy the beach.  HONLS Beach Hale’s location is unsurpassed!
 
Many of our guests have experienced the magic of this traditional Hawaiian cottage with its amazing location.  Here is what some of them had to say:
              “It really is the most special spot and location in Kona.”
 
              “The outdoor shower is fabulous!”
 
“Comfortable furniture, quiet, wave sounds, spectacular sunsets on the ocean…..this place has real soul.”
 
“The gentle rhythmic sounds of the rolling surf are calming to me as I sit on the large lanai, feeling the trade winds carry the scent of the plumeria blossoms over the well manicured lawn bathing me in the aloha spirit of the Hawaiian Islands.”
 
We look forward to welcoming you to HONLS BEACH HALE! Come stay with us and enjoy all the Kona Coast has to offer. 

A/C Notes: There are ceiling fans in all three bedrooms as well as the living room. No Central Air

TA-101-318-4512-01
STVR-19-350469 / NUC- 19-501

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5918 Ali'i Drive have any available units?
75-5918 Ali'i Drive has a unit available for $9,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5918 Ali'i Drive have?
Some of 75-5918 Ali'i Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5918 Ali'i Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75-5918 Ali'i Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5918 Ali'i Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75-5918 Ali'i Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 75-5918 Ali'i Drive offer parking?
Yes, 75-5918 Ali'i Drive does offer parking.
Does 75-5918 Ali'i Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5918 Ali'i Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5918 Ali'i Drive have a pool?
Yes, 75-5918 Ali'i Drive has a pool.
Does 75-5918 Ali'i Drive have accessible units?
No, 75-5918 Ali'i Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5918 Ali'i Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-5918 Ali'i Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5918 Ali'i Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-5918 Ali'i Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75-5918 Ali'i Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kailua 2 BedroomsKailua 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kailua 3 BedroomsKailua Apartments with Balcony
Kailua Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kalaoa, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity