apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:19 PM
51 Apartments for rent in Kailua, HI with washer-dryer
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5865 Walua Road B310
75-5865 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 1 bedroom, close to town, ocean views, Kona Pacific B310 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive Lot #38
75-5452 Kona Bay Drive, Kailua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4526 sqft
Large Oceanfront Home with Pool, Easy Access to Downtown Kona, Steps from Keiki Ponds. Kona Blue - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5873 WALUA RD, #C107
75-5873 Walua Road, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
571 sqft
75-5873 WALUA RD, #C107 Available 08/01/20 1/1 condo at Kona Mansions with ocean view! - PROPERTY ADDRESS Kona Mansions 75-5873 Walua Rd. #C107 Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 Available: Now! DESCRIPTION 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 571 sq ft.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #F23
75-5919 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
75-5919 Alii Drive, Unit #F23 Available 07/15/20 Long Term - Alii Cove FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bath with Loft - Alii Cove is Private Gated Community located across the street from Honl's Beach and within a five-minute walk to downtown Kailua-Kona,
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-244 Malulani Drive
75-244 Malulani Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1427 sqft
Private Home Near Kona Town w/Ocean views, Large lanai, & A/C. Hale Alaula - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5888 Alii Dr F-11
75-5888 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,200
651 sqft
Kona Reef Retreat! Ocean views as far as the eye can see! - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-5719 Alii Drive,Unit #213 Kona Plaza
75-5719 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
TURNKEY - 2BED/2BA NEWLY REMODELED CONDO - TURNKEY - 2BED/2BA NEWLY REMODELED CONDO AVAILABLE! - MUST SEE! Complete turnkey remodeled apartment! 2nd floor corner unit, spacious wrap around lanai, two bedroom two bathroom.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5863 Kuakini Hwy #341
75-5863 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
846 sqft
Royal Kailuan - Close to town, unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with nice south coastline view. Recently remodeled kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Loft area over master bedroom for storage. No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1900.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-5918 Ali'i Drive
75-5918 Alii Drive, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$9,300
926 sqft
Renovated Oceanfront Home w/Yard & A/C, Near Honi's Beach. Honi's Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-5669 Kuakini Hwy, 3-101 Kailua Bay Resort
75-5669 Kuakini Highway, Kailua, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kailua Bay Resort - Ground floor unit in popular complex located right in Kailua Town. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, and the pier. This is an end unit so it has more windows for natural light and cooling breezes.
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a
75-5754 Alahou St. #5
75-5754 Alahou Street, Kailua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
941 sqft
75-5754 Alahou St. #5 Available 07/11/20 3 bed / 1.5 bath condo located in Kailua Kona - PROPERTY ADDRESS Alahou Villas Unit #5 75-75-5754 Alahou St. Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 Available: July 3rd DESCRIPTION 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 941 sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Kailua
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-6106 Ali'i Drive #124
75-6106 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1200 sqft
Oceanfront Condo w/Incredible Sunset Views, Pool, & A/C. Kona by the Sea - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. ***Please note there is a 7 night minimum during the holidays.
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-6002 Alii Drive
75-6002 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
950 sqft
*New* Oceanfront 2BR ground floor condo, Sea Village 1105 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Your ideal Hawaiian experience begins at Sea Village 1105.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-6081 Alii Dr # P203 Alii Lani Townhomes
75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alii Lani - Recently painted two bedroom/two bath 2nd floor unit at Alii Lani. Tucked within the property far enough to buffer traffic noise. Lush view from lanai, with privacy. Window A/C units in the living room and one bedroom.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
77-6367 Halawai St.
77-6367 Halawai Street, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
685 sqft
1 BR, 1 Bath Lower Unit Ohana - Turnkey Furnished, washer and dryer in unit, quiet neighborhood, private backyard patio. AVAILABLE ONLY UNTIL 12/20!!!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5873138)
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-4341 Leilani St
76-4341 Leilani Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2106 sqft
Private Home w/Ocean View, Pool, Dining on Lanai, & Snorkeling nearby. 7C’s Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-179 Kamillo St
75-179 Kamilo Street, Holualoa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 75-179 Kamillo St in Holualoa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a
75-6026 Alii Drive
75-6026 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$4,000
780 sqft
25% OFF! 1bdrm condo in Oceanfront complex, Ocean Views, Pool, Tennis Courts & A/C. Kona Makai 2303 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays at reduced rates. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6168 Alii Drive
76-6168 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5140 sqft
Oceanfront 5bd home w/amazing views, private pool, & hot tub. Relax and enjoy the sunsets. Hale Pua. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6246 Alii Dr #172 Kona Bali Kai
76-6246 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kona Bali Kai - Kona Bali Kai on the mauka side of Alii Drive with easy access to town. Unfurnished, neat and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath with washer & dryer. Pool and BBQ available by ocean side. No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1450.
Holualoa Ahupua`a
76-6268 Alii Drive #200
76-6268 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
988 sqft
Watch Dolphins from this Oceanfront 2BR Corner Unit, Banyan Tree 200 - Experience amazing views from every room of this gorgeous oceanfront condominium. This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-6082 Alii Drive
75-6082 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,500
920 sqft
Remodeled Ocean view condo in oceanfront complex, Casa De Emdeko 235 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a
75-6100 Alii Drive #D-32
75-6100 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,000
541 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON - OCEANFRONT- Kona Isle Condo - Furnished 1 bed / 1 bath Condo - Available 4/1/20 thru November 30, 2020 This beautiful 2nd floor OCEANFRONT Kona Isle condominium in excellent upgraded condition throughout. Ocean views from the lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Kailua
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a
78-271 Manukai St
78-271 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1482 sqft
Remodeled Home w/Golf Course Views, A/C, & Near the Beach. He'eia Beach Bungalow - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.