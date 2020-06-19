75-5805 Alii Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna tennis court

One-bedroom, one-bathroom unit set up to be your primary residence for you and your guests. If you plan to make your unit available while you are away, you may find the optional on-site rental management program convenient. The resort features two pools, a sauna, a spa, a tennis court and BBQ facilities.

The concrete building is oriented along a huge atrium with manicured grounds and water features. Elevators and a secured parking garage are other features of the resort. This complex is pet-friendly, and smoking is restricted.

Downtown Kailua-Kona is just a few minutes away, as are beaches, the Ali’i Drive farmers’ market and several other amenities.



More details and lease options please contact us at: HI96740@cuora-rentals.com



(RLNE5873235)