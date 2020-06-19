All apartments in Kailua
75-5805 Alii Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

75-5805 Alii Dr

75-5805 Alii Dr · (855) 997-7104 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75-5805 Alii Dr, Kailua, HI 96740
Lanihau 1 & 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
More details and lease options please contact us at: HI96740@cuora-rentals.com

One-bedroom, one-bathroom unit set up to be your primary residence for you and your guests. If you plan to make your unit available while you are away, you may find the optional on-site rental management program convenient. The resort features two pools, a sauna, a spa, a tennis court and BBQ facilities.
The concrete building is oriented along a huge atrium with manicured grounds and water features. Elevators and a secured parking garage are other features of the resort. This complex is pet-friendly, and smoking is restricted.
Downtown Kailua-Kona is just a few minutes away, as are beaches, the Ali’i Drive farmers’ market and several other amenities.

(RLNE5873235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5805 Alii Dr have any available units?
75-5805 Alii Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5805 Alii Dr have?
Some of 75-5805 Alii Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5805 Alii Dr currently offering any rent specials?
75-5805 Alii Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5805 Alii Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 75-5805 Alii Dr is pet friendly.
Does 75-5805 Alii Dr offer parking?
Yes, 75-5805 Alii Dr does offer parking.
Does 75-5805 Alii Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5805 Alii Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5805 Alii Dr have a pool?
Yes, 75-5805 Alii Dr has a pool.
Does 75-5805 Alii Dr have accessible units?
No, 75-5805 Alii Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5805 Alii Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75-5805 Alii Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5805 Alii Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-5805 Alii Dr has units with air conditioning.
