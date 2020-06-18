All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
78-6935 Kiaaina Street
78-6935 Kiaaina Street

Location

78-6935 Kiaaina Street, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78-6935 Kiaaina Street · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2335 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
internet access
**New Listing** Maile Hale - Private Oceanview - 3BR Retreat in Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Experience a Hawaiian getaway like no other in this private, ocean-view retreat located in the prestigious, gated Keauhou Estates community. Just minutes from the beach, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of island activities, this three-bedroom, two-bath home away from home features split air conditioning, high-speed wireless internet, cable television, and a washer and dryer for total guest comfort and convenience.

A spectacular mahogany double-door entry invites you into Maile Hale’s single-level, open-concept floor plan. The master and guest bedrooms are situated on opposite sides of the home to maximize privacy. The spacious master boasts two sets of sliding doors leading to two lanais, a large walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity.

Maile Hale’s sprawling common areas include a kitchen with solid granite counters, Maytag double ovens, and a Maytag French-door refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Lovely ocean views greet you from the dining area for six and the expansive living space with a large television and welcoming seating. The openness of the space allows the whole group to enjoy time together, and the huge glass doors create a true indoor-outdoor living experience, opening to a covered lanai.

Have a relaxing open-air meal in the shade of the lanai after preparing your food on the barbecue grill. Lounge in the sun or play on the lush lawn. The property also features a young banana tree and a mature papaya tree.

Guests of this Kona home on the Big Island’s popular west coast enjoy easy access to Kahaluu Beach Park and White Sands Beach Park. Stand-up paddling on Keauhou Bay, golf, hiking, manta ray night dives, coffee farm tours, and historical sites such as the Place of Refuge are also nearby, and just a short drive leads to Kona town’s many restaurant and shopping options.

TA-189-732-7104-01
STVR-19-346925 / NUC-19-325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-6935 Kiaaina Street have any available units?
78-6935 Kiaaina Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-6935 Kiaaina Street have?
Some of 78-6935 Kiaaina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-6935 Kiaaina Street currently offering any rent specials?
78-6935 Kiaaina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-6935 Kiaaina Street pet-friendly?
No, 78-6935 Kiaaina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-6935 Kiaaina Street offer parking?
No, 78-6935 Kiaaina Street does not offer parking.
Does 78-6935 Kiaaina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-6935 Kiaaina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-6935 Kiaaina Street have a pool?
No, 78-6935 Kiaaina Street does not have a pool.
Does 78-6935 Kiaaina Street have accessible units?
No, 78-6935 Kiaaina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78-6935 Kiaaina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78-6935 Kiaaina Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 78-6935 Kiaaina Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-6935 Kiaaina Street has units with air conditioning.
