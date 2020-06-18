78-6935 Kiaaina Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill internet access

**New Listing** Maile Hale - Private Oceanview - 3BR Retreat in Kona - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Experience a Hawaiian getaway like no other in this private, ocean-view retreat located in the prestigious, gated Keauhou Estates community. Just minutes from the beach, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of island activities, this three-bedroom, two-bath home away from home features split air conditioning, high-speed wireless internet, cable television, and a washer and dryer for total guest comfort and convenience.



A spectacular mahogany double-door entry invites you into Maile Hale’s single-level, open-concept floor plan. The master and guest bedrooms are situated on opposite sides of the home to maximize privacy. The spacious master boasts two sets of sliding doors leading to two lanais, a large walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanity.



Maile Hale’s sprawling common areas include a kitchen with solid granite counters, Maytag double ovens, and a Maytag French-door refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Lovely ocean views greet you from the dining area for six and the expansive living space with a large television and welcoming seating. The openness of the space allows the whole group to enjoy time together, and the huge glass doors create a true indoor-outdoor living experience, opening to a covered lanai.



Have a relaxing open-air meal in the shade of the lanai after preparing your food on the barbecue grill. Lounge in the sun or play on the lush lawn. The property also features a young banana tree and a mature papaya tree.



Guests of this Kona home on the Big Island’s popular west coast enjoy easy access to Kahaluu Beach Park and White Sands Beach Park. Stand-up paddling on Keauhou Bay, golf, hiking, manta ray night dives, coffee farm tours, and historical sites such as the Place of Refuge are also nearby, and just a short drive leads to Kona town’s many restaurant and shopping options.



TA-189-732-7104-01

STVR-19-346925 / NUC-19-325



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839818)