78-6662 Alii Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill internet access

Oceanfront Honeymoon Cottage, Breathtaking Ocean views, The Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Experience the exhilarating sounds of the ocean just outside your door at Mahina Meli Makai (“Oceanside Honeymoon”), a charming one-bedroom cottage where you’ll spend each night taking in the colorful sunsets from the lanai.



This recently remodeled residence is a true oceanfront property and fully equipped with every comfort and convenience. From its unique island-inspired decor to its proximity to the beautiful Pacific Ocean, Mahina Meli Makai is the ideal place to stay.



You’ll be inspired the moment you enter the Mahina Meli Makai. In addition to a festive mural, the living room is furnished with comfortable seating, flatscreen TV and spectacular views of the ocean. Relax and unwind inside, or stroll outside to the furnished lanai and listen to the sound of the waves just below.



The kitchen at Mahina Meli Makai has been beautifully remodeled with new wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Furnished with all large appliances as well as a variety of culinary essentials, the kitchen has everything you need to prepare your favorite meal. Brew a delicious cup of Kona coffee and head outside to the lanai where you can spot whales (when in season) and dolphins in the ocean just beyond.



When you’re ready for a peaceful night of rest, the master bedroom provides an inviting retreat. Sleep with the windows open in this cozy ocean view room, where the sounds of the waves will lull you into a relaxing sleep. The master bedroom is furnished with a plush California King bed, a ceiling fan and a large flatscreen TV. A small built-in desk allows space for work, or for writing postcards to your friends and family to share with them the beauty of Mahina Meli Makai.



You’ll love the remodeled bathroom, which features a large over-size shower, lots of counter space and an abundance of fluffy cotton towels. Additional amenities at Mahina Meli Makai include a washing machine and dryer, Wifi, and Internet-enabled satellite cable TV.



Outdoors at Mahina Meli Makai you’ll find tropical beauty everywhere you look. Relax on the oversized lanai which is furnished with chaise lounges and ample seating. The lanai is the perfect spot for sunning, or for hosting an al fresco dinner party for your family and friends. Just a few steps down the shoreline is Kahalu’u Beach State Park, which is known for its encounters with the majestic Hawaiian Sea Turtles.



Mahina Meli Makai is a ten-minute drive to downtown Kailua-Kona, where you’ll find a variety of things to do and see. You’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town!



Mahina Meli Makai is a beautiful oceanfront cottage and a great home base to explore the many natural wonders of the Big Island.



TA-080-398-7456-01



STVR-19-359384 / NUC-19-1134



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842099)