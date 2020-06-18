All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
Location

78-6662 Alii Drive, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Kahaluu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 78-6662 Alii Drive · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Oceanfront Honeymoon Cottage, Breathtaking Ocean views, The Cottage - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Experience the exhilarating sounds of the ocean just outside your door at Mahina Meli Makai (“Oceanside Honeymoon”), a charming one-bedroom cottage where you’ll spend each night taking in the colorful sunsets from the lanai. 

This recently remodeled residence is a true oceanfront property and fully equipped with every comfort and convenience. From its unique island-inspired decor to its proximity to the beautiful Pacific Ocean, Mahina Meli Makai is the ideal place to stay.

You’ll be inspired the moment you enter the Mahina Meli Makai. In addition to a festive mural, the living room is furnished with comfortable seating, flatscreen TV and spectacular views of the ocean. Relax and unwind inside, or stroll outside to the furnished lanai and listen to the sound of the waves just below. 

The kitchen at Mahina Meli Makai has been beautifully remodeled with new wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Furnished with all large appliances as well as a variety of culinary essentials, the kitchen has everything you need to prepare your favorite meal. Brew a delicious cup of Kona coffee and head outside to the lanai where you can spot whales (when in season) and dolphins in the ocean just beyond.

When you’re ready for a peaceful night of rest, the master bedroom provides an inviting retreat. Sleep with the windows open in this cozy ocean view room, where the sounds of the waves will lull you into a relaxing sleep. The master bedroom is furnished with a plush California King bed, a ceiling fan and a large flatscreen TV. A small built-in desk allows space for work, or for writing postcards to your friends and family to share with them the beauty of Mahina Meli Makai.

You’ll love the remodeled bathroom, which features a large over-size shower, lots of counter space and an abundance of fluffy cotton towels. Additional amenities at Mahina Meli Makai include a washing machine and dryer, Wifi, and Internet-enabled satellite cable TV. 

Outdoors at Mahina Meli Makai you’ll find tropical beauty everywhere you look. Relax on the oversized lanai which is furnished with chaise lounges and ample seating. The lanai is the perfect spot for sunning, or for hosting an al fresco dinner party for your family and friends. Just a few steps down the shoreline is Kahalu’u Beach State Park, which is known for its encounters with the majestic Hawaiian Sea Turtles. 

Mahina Meli Makai is a ten-minute drive to downtown Kailua-Kona, where you’ll find a variety of things to do and see. You’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.

People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town!

Mahina Meli Makai is a beautiful oceanfront cottage and a great home base to explore the many natural wonders of the Big Island. 

In an effort to provide our guests with the highest level of service, we at Boundless Hawaii made the decision to merge with Elite Pacific. As a result of the recent change, our excellent customer reviews no longer appear online. However, we will continue to go above and beyond for our wonderful guests, by creating an unrivaled experience!

TA-080-398-7456-01

STVR-19-359384 / NUC-19-1134

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-6662 Alii Drive have any available units?
78-6662 Alii Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-6662 Alii Drive have?
Some of 78-6662 Alii Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-6662 Alii Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78-6662 Alii Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-6662 Alii Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78-6662 Alii Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-6662 Alii Drive offer parking?
No, 78-6662 Alii Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78-6662 Alii Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-6662 Alii Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-6662 Alii Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78-6662 Alii Drive has a pool.
Does 78-6662 Alii Drive have accessible units?
No, 78-6662 Alii Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78-6662 Alii Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 78-6662 Alii Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78-6662 Alii Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78-6662 Alii Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
