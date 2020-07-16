610 Oneawa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available Immediately

610 Oneawa St #A

Kailua, HI 96734



This top floor duplex home is approximately 1300 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a large living area, dining area, and spacious kitchen. The home has new paint, new fixtures, new range, new fridge, new flooring stain, new windows and new shower/tub. Shared laundry area in garage on ground floor.



This property is close to shops, restaurants and freeway access. It has mountain views and is just 7 minutes from Kailua Beach!



Rent includes: water, sewer, trash service and electricity. No portable or window A/C's allowed.

Tenant to set up and pay: cable, internet and land line if desired.



One Year Lease to start.

Application Fee: $30.00

Security Deposit Required.

No Pets/No Smoking.