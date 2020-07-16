All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

610 Oneawa Street

610 Oneawa Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 Oneawa Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available Immediately
610 Oneawa St #A
Kailua, HI 96734

This top floor duplex home is approximately 1300 sq ft, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It has a large living area, dining area, and spacious kitchen. The home has new paint, new fixtures, new range, new fridge, new flooring stain, new windows and new shower/tub. Shared laundry area in garage on ground floor.

This property is close to shops, restaurants and freeway access. It has mountain views and is just 7 minutes from Kailua Beach!

Rent includes: water, sewer, trash service and electricity. No portable or window A/C's allowed.
Tenant to set up and pay: cable, internet and land line if desired.

One Year Lease to start.
Application Fee: $30.00
Security Deposit Required.
No Pets/No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Oneawa Street have any available units?
610 Oneawa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu County, HI.
What amenities does 610 Oneawa Street have?
Some of 610 Oneawa Street's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Oneawa Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 Oneawa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Oneawa Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 Oneawa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 610 Oneawa Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 Oneawa Street offers parking.
Does 610 Oneawa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Oneawa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Oneawa Street have a pool?
No, 610 Oneawa Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 Oneawa Street have accessible units?
No, 610 Oneawa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Oneawa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Oneawa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Oneawa Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 Oneawa Street has units with air conditioning.
