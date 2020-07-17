All apartments in Honolulu County
Find more places like 188 Aikahi Loop - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu County, HI
/
188 Aikahi Loop - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

188 Aikahi Loop - 1

188 Aikahi Loop · (808) 341-6848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

188 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Location, location, location! One of a kind in Kailua with private entrance and fantastic lanai over-looking gorgeous mountain views. Tastefully decorated with island style furnishings, both modern and antiques and captivating artwork too. Nicely renovated and fully equipped kitchen, hardwood flooring and a large master suite with a queen size bed and A/C. Second bedroom offers a full-size bed. Separate laundry room with W/D, plus storage also.

Electricity, standard cable TV and WiFi included with monthly rent
No Pets and No Smoking, 6 Month Minimum; 1 year lease preferred.
This is a shared rental property with the property owner who lives on ground floor. The upstairs is offered as a private/separate rental space. Fantastic location close to K-Bay (MCBH), Aikahi Shopping Center & Aikahi Elementary School. Only 5-10 minutes to Kailua Beach, Kailua Shopping Center, Whole Foods, Target & more. A short commute to hospitals, Hawaii Pacific University and downtown Honolulu.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 have any available units?
188 Aikahi Loop - 1 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 have?
Some of 188 Aikahi Loop - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
188 Aikahi Loop - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 offer parking?
No, 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 have a pool?
No, 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 have accessible units?
No, 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 Aikahi Loop - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 188 Aikahi Loop - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave
Ewa Beach, HI 96706
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd
Kapolei, HI 96707
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST
Kapolei, HI 96707
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIWailua Homesteads, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIPrinceville, HIMakaha, HI
Makakilo, HIWaipio Acres, HIWaialua, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIRoyal Kunia, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaikele, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity