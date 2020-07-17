188 Aikahi Loop - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Location, location, location! One of a kind in Kailua with private entrance and fantastic lanai over-looking gorgeous mountain views. Tastefully decorated with island style furnishings, both modern and antiques and captivating artwork too. Nicely renovated and fully equipped kitchen, hardwood flooring and a large master suite with a queen size bed and A/C. Second bedroom offers a full-size bed. Separate laundry room with W/D, plus storage also.



Electricity, standard cable TV and WiFi included with monthly rent

No Pets and No Smoking, 6 Month Minimum; 1 year lease preferred.

This is a shared rental property with the property owner who lives on ground floor. The upstairs is offered as a private/separate rental space. Fantastic location close to K-Bay (MCBH), Aikahi Shopping Center & Aikahi Elementary School. Only 5-10 minutes to Kailua Beach, Kailua Shopping Center, Whole Foods, Target & more. A short commute to hospitals, Hawaii Pacific University and downtown Honolulu.