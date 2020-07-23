Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

1365 Manu Aloha Street Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bathroom with additional attached studio in Kailua - Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with attached Ohana unit in the Kailua. A touch of modern luxury throughout the home. Brand new stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom and new landscaping on the exterior of the home.



Close to Kailua Town with Wholefoods, Target, Boutique Shops and Restaurants.



Nearby Military Installations: Kaneohe Marine Base



Easy Access to the Pali and H-3



Single Family Home



Carport



Security Deposit: $3,900.00



Laundry: In Unit



Pets Allowed



(RLNE5338623)