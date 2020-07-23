All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

1365 Manu Aloha Street

1365 Manu Aloha Street · (808) 738-3100
Location

1365 Manu Aloha Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1365 Manu Aloha Street · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
1365 Manu Aloha Street Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bathroom with additional attached studio in Kailua - Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with attached Ohana unit in the Kailua. A touch of modern luxury throughout the home. Brand new stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom and new landscaping on the exterior of the home.

Close to Kailua Town with Wholefoods, Target, Boutique Shops and Restaurants.

Nearby Military Installations: Kaneohe Marine Base

Easy Access to the Pali and H-3

Single Family Home

Carport

Security Deposit: $3,900.00

Laundry: In Unit

Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Manu Aloha Street have any available units?
1365 Manu Aloha Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1365 Manu Aloha Street have?
Some of 1365 Manu Aloha Street's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Manu Aloha Street currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Manu Aloha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Manu Aloha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 Manu Aloha Street is pet friendly.
Does 1365 Manu Aloha Street offer parking?
Yes, 1365 Manu Aloha Street offers parking.
Does 1365 Manu Aloha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Manu Aloha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Manu Aloha Street have a pool?
No, 1365 Manu Aloha Street does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Manu Aloha Street have accessible units?
No, 1365 Manu Aloha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Manu Aloha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Manu Aloha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Manu Aloha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 Manu Aloha Street does not have units with air conditioning.
