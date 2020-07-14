All apartments in Honolulu County
1237 Hele Street
1237 Hele Street

1237 Hele Street
Location

1237 Hele Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3900 · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Relocating to Oahu, NEEDING A CAR and an awesome property to quarantine in for the required 2 weeks (min stay is 1 month)? We have an awesome solution for you. A shabby chic, 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished unit located on the bottom floor of a SFR (with it’s own separate entrance). The owners live on the top floor (have no kids or pets). This shabby chic home features porcelain tile throughout, a pretty large bathroom (completely remodeled just a few months ago), stainless steel appliances and A/C in the bedrooms. The unit has direct access to a pretty cool tropical large yard where you’ll find a big waterfall, a variety of flowers, fruit plants/trees and pets: rabbits, chickens, fish, dragon fruit, passion fruit, star fruit, fig, tangerine, pomelo, avocado, banana and papaya. The big mango tree is the home of many beautiful birds and provides incredibly tasty mangoes. Partially covered by a massive carport the outdoors provide the ideal setting to appreciate Hawaii. Whether barbequing, sitting in the hammock, sipping on a drink, this place will make you feel blessed.
Most utilities are included. Pets are negotiable.
THE CAR (comes at an additional compensation) is a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe. It seats up to 7 passengers and the last row folds down. Because it’s a Limited Ultimate edition you will enjoy:
- Leather seats and cooled driver seat
- Navigation system
- Back up camera and parking aid (includes sounds)
- Remote trunk opener - imagine coming from the grocery store, having your hands full and not worry about finding a key or pressing any buttons
- Panoramic roof to help you take in beauty of these majestic mountains as you go by and through them
- Get picked up (the car delivered) at the baggage claims area without having to deal with the traditional rental company and pay airport taxes.

For any additional details please call or text (preferred) 808-800-7821.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1237-hele-st-kailua-hi-96734-usa/7f426e6c-c324-403f-b

(RLNE5219971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Hele Street have any available units?
1237 Hele Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1237 Hele Street have?
Some of 1237 Hele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Hele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Hele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Hele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Hele Street is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Hele Street offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Hele Street offers parking.
Does 1237 Hele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 Hele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Hele Street have a pool?
No, 1237 Hele Street does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Hele Street have accessible units?
No, 1237 Hele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Hele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Hele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Hele Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1237 Hele Street has units with air conditioning.
