1237 Hele Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

Relocating to Oahu, NEEDING A CAR and an awesome property to quarantine in for the required 2 weeks (min stay is 1 month)? We have an awesome solution for you. A shabby chic, 3 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished unit located on the bottom floor of a SFR (with it’s own separate entrance). The owners live on the top floor (have no kids or pets). This shabby chic home features porcelain tile throughout, a pretty large bathroom (completely remodeled just a few months ago), stainless steel appliances and A/C in the bedrooms. The unit has direct access to a pretty cool tropical large yard where you’ll find a big waterfall, a variety of flowers, fruit plants/trees and pets: rabbits, chickens, fish, dragon fruit, passion fruit, star fruit, fig, tangerine, pomelo, avocado, banana and papaya. The big mango tree is the home of many beautiful birds and provides incredibly tasty mangoes. Partially covered by a massive carport the outdoors provide the ideal setting to appreciate Hawaii. Whether barbequing, sitting in the hammock, sipping on a drink, this place will make you feel blessed.

Most utilities are included. Pets are negotiable.

THE CAR (comes at an additional compensation) is a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe. It seats up to 7 passengers and the last row folds down. Because it’s a Limited Ultimate edition you will enjoy:

- Leather seats and cooled driver seat

- Navigation system

- Back up camera and parking aid (includes sounds)

- Remote trunk opener - imagine coming from the grocery store, having your hands full and not worry about finding a key or pressing any buttons

- Panoramic roof to help you take in beauty of these majestic mountains as you go by and through them

- Get picked up (the car delivered) at the baggage claims area without having to deal with the traditional rental company and pay airport taxes.



For any additional details please call or text (preferred) 808-800-7821.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1237-hele-st-kailua-hi-96734-usa/7f426e6c-c324-403f-b



(RLNE5219971)