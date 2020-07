Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

3 br/2 bath with Den Single Family Home in Kailua - Partially furnished 3 bedroom/2 bath with Den single family home in Kailua. It has a range, refrigerator, washer/dryer, window a/c unit in and laminate flooring throughout. 2 parking spots in carport and yard service included. Back yard has a mature mango tree.



Renters Insurance required. Available now. Sorry no smoking and no pets. $35.00 application fee to apply for applicants over 18 years old.



MUST MEET INCOME REQUIREMENTS:

--Monthly gross income must be 3 times the rent amount

--Satisfactory Credit History

--Steady Employment

--Excellent landlord references

--Criminal Background Check

--1 Year lease term



TENANT PAY FOR THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES:

--Water

--Electricity

--Telephone

--Cable & Internet



No Pets Allowed



