77-6421 Kilohana Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Large Private Home overlooking Downtown Kona w/ Heated Pool! Honu O Kai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Breathtaking Pacific Ocean and coastline views await you at Hona O Kai, which means “Turtle of the Sea.” A luxurious home on the Island of Hawaii, this residence is only two miles from the beach and centrally located near the heart of Kailua-Kona town.



Experience spaciousness and comfort the moment you enter Turtle of the Sea. Panoramic ocean views are visible from almost every angle of the living room, which is stylishly furnished with plush seating throughout. Neutrally-hued with pops of Celedon and blue. Settle onto the cozy sofa and watch your favorite TV show or movie. Walk a few steps to the large sliding glass doors and step out onto the oversized lanai, where you'll notice expansive views and exhilarating ocean breezes. Equipped with tables and chairs as well as a barbecue grill, You'll love the views of the pool below, and the 180-degree views from every angle.



In the kitchen, you’ll find all of the culinary essentials necessary to create a delicious meal. Additional seating for four at the large island combined with the open-concept design, allows you to easily converse with your guests while whipping up your favorite snack or a refreshing tropical smoothie. The large separate dining room with seating for six provides additional seating and is the perfect space for hosting a dinner party.



Enjoy a restful night of sleep in the posh master bedroom which features beautiful earth-toned decor, a ceiling fan, and a soft king-sized bed. Open the large sliding glass door, stroll out onto the private lanai and take in the picturesque view. When you’re ready to turn in for the night, leave the doors open and let the sounds of nature gently lull you to sleep. The master bathroom features a dual vanity and a large jetted soaking tub. Downstairs you’ll find a fully-furnished living area with a dining area four, a flatscreen TV and direct access to the lanai and swimming pool. Both bedrooms are furnished with cozy sleeping quarters, which include soft beds, ceiling fans, and televisions. Two bathrooms are located downstairs to provide additional space and make your stay as comfortable as possible. The larger of the guest rooms have a private lanai with a view of the landscaped yard. For your added comfort and convenience, Turtle of the Sea features a bonus room with two twin beds and a ceiling fan. Outdoors, the luxurious amenities continue as you dive into the eight-foot deep private heated pool and go for a swim. Towels are readily available, and the large deck is furnished with lounge chairs, perfect for sunning.



Located in proximity to downtown Kailua-Kona, you’ll find an abundance of fun and outdoor adventure just outside your front door. You’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu'ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua-Kona town. Turtle of the Sea is a beautiful place located on the Island of Hawaii. It is an ideal home and the perfect place to stay while you explore the many natural wonders this island has to offer, such as Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Kea Observatory and more.



To provide our guests with the highest level of service, we at Boundless Hawaii have merged with Elite Pacific. As a result of the recent change, our excellent customer reviews no longer appear online. However, we will continue to go above and beyond for our wonderful guests, by creating an unrivaled experience!



TA-029-452-2880-01



STVR-19-355698 / NUC-19-809



No Pets Allowed



