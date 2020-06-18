75-6082 Alii Drive

Amenities

Remodeled Ocean view condo in oceanfront complex, Casa De Emdeko 235 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Casa De Emdeko 235 is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom non-smoking condominium within walking distance of downtown Kailua-Kona. This non-smoking oceanfront property features complimentary Wifi and is conveniently situated on Ali’i Drive, with miles of coastline views.



Casa De Emdeko 235 is a comfortable, newly-remodeled unit only three doors from the ocean. It features complimentary Wifi, as well as central air conditioning and ceiling fans throughout. The fully equipped kitchen at Casa De Emdeko 235 is stocked with a high-end blender and coffee maker, as well as all of the essentials necessary to prepare your favorite meal. The living room is located a few steps from the kitchen and is furnished with a cable and satellite Smart TV, as well as a plush, queen-sized sleeper sofa to comfortably accommodate additional guests.



Access the lanai from the living room, which features pool and ocean views. With seating for six (plus an additional cushioned chaise lounge), the lanai is a great place to sip your morning coffee or enjoy dinner with friends and family.



When you’re ready for a restful night of sleep, the well-appointed master bedroom is equipped with a soft, king-size bed, ceiling fan and cable TV. You’ll love the upgraded ensuite master bathroom, which features a step-in shower, sumptuous cotton towels, and large dual vanity.



Outdoors at Casa De Emdeko 235, there’s no shortage of things to see and do, beginning with the man-made sandy beach area and saltwater pool with coastal views, which are only steps from your front door.



Lounge on the beach chairs after a refreshing swim, or sit by the ocean’s edge and watch the sunset. Casa De Emdeko 235 also has a freshwater pool, tennis court access, as well as a large covered cabana and common area where you can read a book, host a get-together for friends, or relax and listen to the sound of the ocean.



Elevator access provides ease for carrying groceries, fresh coconuts, or the many souvenirs you’ll find in town. This property also features a gated entry with a dedicated parking stall. Casa De Emdeko offers guests the perfect blend of Hawaiian ambiance within a tropical setting. The peace and tranquility you’ll experience at Casa is a nice alternative to the crowded, fast-paced resorts, and will allow you to immerse yourself in the Aloha spirit of the islands.



There is plenty to see and do near Casa De Emdeko 235. Located within walking distance of Kailua-Kona village, you’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu’ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in Kailua Kona town.



Casa De Emdeko 235 is an ideal home located on the Island of Hawaii. It is an ideal place to stay while exploring the many natural wonders, including Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, artist communities, coffee, and macadamia nut farms, and so much more.



No Pets Allowed



